May 2021 Report on Global Bitumen Based Adhesive Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Bitumen Based Adhesive market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Bitumen Based Adhesive market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Bitumen Based Adhesive market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Bitumen Based Adhesive industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Bitumen Based Adhesive Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Bitumen Based Adhesive market covered in Chapter 4:

Dow Corning

Ashland

Hexcel

Henkel

Bostik

Daubert Chemical Company

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Bitumen Based Adhesive market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Liquid State

Paste

Solid State

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Bitumen Based Adhesive market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Architecture

Packing

Medical Care

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Bitumen Based Adhesive Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Liquid State

1.5.3 Paste

1.5.4 Solid State

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Bitumen Based Adhesive Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Architecture

1.6.3 Packing

1.6.4 Medical Care

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Bitumen Based Adhesive Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bitumen Based Adhesive Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Bitumen Based Adhesive Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Bitumen Based Adhesive Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bitumen Based Adhesive

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Bitumen Based Adhesive

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Bitumen Based Adhesive Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Dow Corning

4.1.1 Dow Corning Basic Information

4.1.2 Bitumen Based Adhesive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Dow Corning Bitumen Based Adhesive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Dow Corning Business Overview

4.2 Ashland

4.2.1 Ashland Basic Information

4.2.2 Bitumen Based Adhesive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Ashland Bitumen Based Adhesive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Ashland Business Overview

4.3 Hexcel

4.3.1 Hexcel Basic Information

4.3.2 Bitumen Based Adhesive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Hexcel Bitumen Based Adhesive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Hexcel Business Overview

4.4 Henkel

4.4.1 Henkel Basic Information

4.4.2 Bitumen Based Adhesive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Henkel Bitumen Based Adhesive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Henkel Business Overview

4.5 Bostik

4.5.1 Bostik Basic Information

4.5.2 Bitumen Based Adhesive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Bostik Bitumen Based Adhesive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Bostik Business Overview

4.6 Daubert Chemical Company

4.6.1 Daubert Chemical Company Basic Information

4.6.2 Bitumen Based Adhesive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Daubert Chemical Company Bitumen Based Adhesive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Daubert Chemical Company Business Overview

5 Global Bitumen Based Adhesive Market Analysis by Regions

Continued…

