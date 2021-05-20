May 2021 Report on Global Biosimilar Drug Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Biosimilar Drug market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Biosimilar Drug market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Biosimilar Drug market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Biosimilar Drug industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Biosimilar Drug Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Biosimilar Drug market covered in Chapter 4:

Eli Lilly

Henlius Biotech

Changchun High Tech

Biotech

CP Guojian

Novartis

Celgen

Innovent

Amgen

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Biosimilar Drug market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Tablets

Injection

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Biosimilar Drug market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Cardiovascular

Rheumatoid Arthrtis

Tumor

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Biosimilar Drug Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Tablets

1.5.3 Injection

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Biosimilar Drug Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Cardiovascular

1.6.3 Rheumatoid Arthrtis

1.6.4 Tumor

1.6.5 Ankylosing Spondylitis

1.7 Biosimilar Drug Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biosimilar Drug Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Biosimilar Drug Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Biosimilar Drug Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biosimilar Drug

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Biosimilar Drug

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Biosimilar Drug Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Eli Lilly

4.1.1 Eli Lilly Basic Information

4.1.2 Biosimilar Drug Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Eli Lilly Biosimilar Drug Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Eli Lilly Business Overview

4.2 Henlius Biotech

4.2.1 Henlius Biotech Basic Information

4.2.2 Biosimilar Drug Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Henlius Biotech Biosimilar Drug Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Henlius Biotech Business Overview

4.3 Changchun High Tech

4.3.1 Changchun High Tech Basic Information

4.3.2 Biosimilar Drug Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Changchun High Tech Biosimilar Drug Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Changchun High Tech Business Overview

4.4 Biotech

4.4.1 Biotech Basic Information

4.4.2 Biosimilar Drug Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Biotech Biosimilar Drug Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Biotech Business Overview

4.5 CP Guojian

4.5.1 CP Guojian Basic Information

4.5.2 Biosimilar Drug Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 CP Guojian Biosimilar Drug Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 CP Guojian Business Overview

4.6 Novartis

4.6.1 Novartis Basic Information

4.6.2 Biosimilar Drug Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Novartis Biosimilar Drug Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Novartis Business Overview

4.7 Celgen

Continued…

