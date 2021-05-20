May 2021 Report on Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Epoxy Resin Coatings market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Epoxy Resin Coatings market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Epoxy Resin Coatings market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Epoxy Resin Coatings industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Epoxy Resin Coatings Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Epoxy Resin Coatings market covered in Chapter 4:

Kukdo Chemical

Momentive Performance Materials

Cytec Industries Incorporation

Spolchemie AS

NAMA Chemicals

Sika

Dow Chemical Company

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Atul

BASF

3M

LEUNA-Harze

DuPont

Huntsman Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Epoxy Resin Coatings market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin Coatings

Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin Coatings

Novolac Epoxy Resin Coatings

Aliphatic Epoxy Resin Coatings

Glycidylamine Epoxy Resin Coatings

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Epoxy Resin Coatings market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automobile Industry

Paints and Coatings

Electrical and Electronic Components

Structural Adhesives Manufacturing Industry

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin Coatings

1.5.3 Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin Coatings

1.5.4 Novolac Epoxy Resin Coatings

1.5.5 Aliphatic Epoxy Resin Coatings

1.5.6 Glycidylamine Epoxy Resin Coatings

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automobile Industry

1.6.3 Paints and Coatings

1.6.4 Electrical and Electronic Components

1.6.5 Structural Adhesives Manufacturing Industry

1.6.6 Other

1.7 Epoxy Resin Coatings Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Epoxy Resin Coatings Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Epoxy Resin Coatings Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Epoxy Resin Coatings Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Epoxy Resin Coatings

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Epoxy Resin Coatings

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Epoxy Resin Coatings Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Kukdo Chemical

4.1.1 Kukdo Chemical Basic Information

4.1.2 Epoxy Resin Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Kukdo Chemical Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Kukdo Chemical Business Overview

4.2 Momentive Performance Materials

4.2.1 Momentive Performance Materials Basic Information

4.2.2 Epoxy Resin Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Momentive Performance Materials Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Momentive Performance Materials Business Overview

4.3 Cytec Industries Incorporation

4.3.1 Cytec Industries Incorporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Epoxy Resin Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Cytec Industries Incorporation Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Cytec Industries Incorporation Business Overview

4.4 Spolchemie AS

4.4.1 Spolchemie AS Basic Information

4.4.2 Epoxy Resin Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Spolchemie AS Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Spolchemie AS Business Overview

4.5 NAMA Chemicals

4.5.1 NAMA Chemicals Basic Information

4.5.2 Epoxy Resin Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 NAMA Chemicals Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 NAMA Chemicals Business Overview

4.6 Sika

4.6.1 Sika Basic Information

4.6.2 Epoxy Resin Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Sika Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Sika Business Overview

4.7 Dow Chemical Company

4.7.1 Dow Chemical Company Basic Information

4.7.2 Epoxy Resin Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Dow Chemical Company Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Dow Chemical Company Business Overview

4.8 Aditya Birla Chemicals

4.8.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Basic Information

4.8.2 Epoxy Resin Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Epoxy Resin Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals Business Overview

Continued…

