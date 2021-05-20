May 2021 Report on Global Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) market covered in Chapter 4:

Hefa Ind

Dow

Daesan MMA Corp.

Kuraray

LOTTE MRC

Sanyi Tech

SATLPEC

Dongue

Formosa

MRC

Evonik

LG Chem

MGC

Basf

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

ACH

Isobutylene

Ethylene

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Special Additives

Paint Industry

Rubber Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 ACH

1.5.3 Isobutylene

1.5.4 Ethylene

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Special Additives

1.6.3 Paint Industry

1.6.4 Rubber Industry

1.7 Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Hefa Ind

4.1.1 Hefa Ind Basic Information

4.1.2 Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Hefa Ind Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Hefa Ind Business Overview

4.2.1 Dow Basic Information

4.2.2 Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Dow Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Dow Business Overview

4.3 Daesan MMA Corp.

4.3.1 Daesan MMA Corp. Basic Information

4.3.2 Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Daesan MMA Corp. Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Daesan MMA Corp. Business Overview

4.4 Kuraray

4.4.1 Kuraray Basic Information

4.4.2 Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Kuraray Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Kuraray Business Overview

4.5 LOTTE MRC

4.5.1 LOTTE MRC Basic Information

4.5.2 Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 LOTTE MRC Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 LOTTE MRC Business Overview

4.6 Sanyi Tech

4.6.1 Sanyi Tech Basic Information

4.6.2 Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Sanyi Tech Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Sanyi Tech Business Overview

4.7 SATLPEC

4.7.1 SATLPEC Basic Information

4.7.2 Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 SATLPEC Methacrylic Acid (Cas 79-41-4) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 SATLPEC Business Overview

4.8 Dongue

Continued…

