May 2021 Report on Global Acrylonitrile Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026c

The Acrylonitrile market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Acrylonitrile market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Acrylonitrile market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Acrylonitrile industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Acrylonitrile Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Acrylonitrile market covered in Chapter 4:
Cornerstone
Taekwang Industrial
Unigel
Saratovorgsintez Saratov
Petkim
Anqing Petrochemical
Shandong Qilu Petrochemical Qitai Petrochemical
Repsol Chemicals
Formosa Plastics
Jilin Petrochemical Company
Ascend Performance Materials
Ineos
Asahi Kasei
AnQore
Shanghai Secco Petrochemical
Reliance Industries
Wanda Petrochemical
CPDC
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Acrylonitrile market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Propylene Method
Propane Method
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Acrylonitrile market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Acrylic Fibres
ABS and SAN resins
Acrylamide
NBR
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Acrylonitrile Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Propylene Method
1.5.3 Propane Method
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Acrylonitrile Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Acrylic Fibres
1.6.3 ABS and SAN resins
1.6.4 Acrylamide
1.6.5 NBR
1.6.6 Others
1.7 Acrylonitrile Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Acrylonitrile Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Acrylonitrile Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Acrylonitrile Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Acrylonitrile
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Acrylonitrile
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Acrylonitrile Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Cornerstone
4.1.1 Cornerstone Basic Information
4.1.2 Acrylonitrile Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Cornerstone Acrylonitrile Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Cornerstone Business Overview
4.2 Taekwang Industrial
4.2.1 Taekwang Industrial Basic Information
4.2.2 Acrylonitrile Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Taekwang Industrial Acrylonitrile Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Taekwang Industrial Business Overview
4.3 Unigel
4.3.1 Unigel Basic Information
4.3.2 Acrylonitrile Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Unigel Acrylonitrile Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Unigel Business Overview
4.4 Saratovorgsintez Saratov
4.4.1 Saratovorgsintez Saratov Basic Information
4.4.2 Acrylonitrile Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Saratovorgsintez Saratov Acrylonitrile Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Saratovorgsintez Saratov Business Overview
4.5 Petkim
4.5.1 Petkim Basic Information
4.5.2 Acrylonitrile Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Petkim Acrylonitrile Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Petkim Business Overview
4.6 Anqing Petrochemical
4.6.1 Anqing Petrochemical Basic Information
4.6.2 Acrylonitrile Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Anqing Petrochemical Acrylonitrile Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Anqing Petrochemical Business Overview
4.7 Shandong Qilu Petrochemical Qitai Petrochemical
Continued…
