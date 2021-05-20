May 2021 Report on Global Acrylonitrile Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026c

The Acrylonitrile market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Acrylonitrile market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Acrylonitrile market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Acrylonitrile industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Acrylonitrile Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Acrylonitrile market covered in Chapter 4:

Cornerstone

Taekwang Industrial

Unigel

Saratovorgsintez Saratov

Petkim

Anqing Petrochemical

Shandong Qilu Petrochemical Qitai Petrochemical

Repsol Chemicals

Formosa Plastics

Jilin Petrochemical Company

Ascend Performance Materials

Ineos

Asahi Kasei

AnQore

Shanghai Secco Petrochemical

Reliance Industries

Wanda Petrochemical

CPDC

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Acrylonitrile market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Propylene Method

Propane Method

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Acrylonitrile market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Acrylic Fibres

ABS and SAN resins

Acrylamide

NBR

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Acrylonitrile Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Propylene Method

1.5.3 Propane Method

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Acrylonitrile Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Acrylic Fibres

1.6.3 ABS and SAN resins

1.6.4 Acrylamide

1.6.5 NBR

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Acrylonitrile Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Acrylonitrile Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Acrylonitrile Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Acrylonitrile Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Acrylonitrile

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Acrylonitrile

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Acrylonitrile Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Cornerstone

4.1.1 Cornerstone Basic Information

4.1.2 Acrylonitrile Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Cornerstone Acrylonitrile Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Cornerstone Business Overview

4.2 Taekwang Industrial

4.2.1 Taekwang Industrial Basic Information

4.2.2 Acrylonitrile Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Taekwang Industrial Acrylonitrile Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Taekwang Industrial Business Overview

4.3 Unigel

4.3.1 Unigel Basic Information

4.3.2 Acrylonitrile Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Unigel Acrylonitrile Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Unigel Business Overview

4.4 Saratovorgsintez Saratov

4.4.1 Saratovorgsintez Saratov Basic Information

4.4.2 Acrylonitrile Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Saratovorgsintez Saratov Acrylonitrile Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Saratovorgsintez Saratov Business Overview

4.5 Petkim

4.5.1 Petkim Basic Information

4.5.2 Acrylonitrile Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Petkim Acrylonitrile Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Petkim Business Overview

4.6 Anqing Petrochemical

4.6.1 Anqing Petrochemical Basic Information

4.6.2 Acrylonitrile Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Anqing Petrochemical Acrylonitrile Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Anqing Petrochemical Business Overview

4.7 Shandong Qilu Petrochemical Qitai Petrochemical

Continued…

