May 2021 Report on Global Acetic Anhydride Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Acetic Anhydride market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Acetic Anhydride market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Acetic Anhydride market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Acetic Anhydride industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Acetic Anhydride Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Acetic Anhydride market covered in Chapter 4:

Celanese Corporation

PetroChina Ltd

Jubilant Life Sciences

SABIC

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF

Daicel

BP Global

Sasol Limited

Lonza

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Acetic Anhydride market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Chemical grade

Medical grade

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Acetic Anhydride market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Cellulose Acetates

Pharmaceutical

Dyes

Flavors and Fragrances

Others (Polymers/resins/artificial sweetener)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Acetic Anhydride Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Chemical grade

1.5.3 Medical grade

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Acetic Anhydride Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Cellulose Acetates

1.6.3 Pharmaceutical

1.6.4 Dyes

1.6.5 Flavors and Fragrances

1.6.6 Others (Polymers/resins/artificial sweetener)

1.7 Acetic Anhydride Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Acetic Anhydride Industry Development

2 Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Acetic Anhydride Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Acetic Anhydride Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Acetic Anhydride

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Acetic Anhydride

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Acetic Anhydride Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Celanese Corporation

4.1.1 Celanese Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Acetic Anhydride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Celanese Corporation Acetic Anhydride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Celanese Corporation Business Overview

4.2 PetroChina Ltd

4.2.1 PetroChina Ltd Basic Information

4.2.2 Acetic Anhydride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 PetroChina Ltd Acetic Anhydride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 PetroChina Ltd Business Overview

4.3 Jubilant Life Sciences

4.3.1 Jubilant Life Sciences Basic Information

4.3.2 Acetic Anhydride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Jubilant Life Sciences Acetic Anhydride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Jubilant Life Sciences Business Overview

4.4 SABIC

4.4.1 SABIC Basic Information

4.4.2 Acetic Anhydride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 SABIC Acetic Anhydride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 SABIC Business Overview

4.5 Eastman Chemical Company

4.5.1 Eastman Chemical Company Basic Information

4.5.2 Acetic Anhydride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Eastman Chemical Company Acetic Anhydride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Eastman Chemical Company Business Overview

4.6 BASF

4.6.1 BASF Basic Information

4.6.2 Acetic Anhydride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 BASF Acetic Anhydride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 BASF Business Overview

4.7 Daicel

4.7.1 Daicel Basic Information

4.7.2 Acetic Anhydride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Daicel Acetic Anhydride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Daicel Business Overview

4.8 BP Global

4.8.1 BP Global Basic Information

4.8.2 Acetic Anhydride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 BP Global Acetic Anhydride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 BP Global Business Overview

4.9 Sasol Limited

4.9.1 Sasol Limited Basic Information

4.9.2 Acetic Anhydride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Sasol Limited Acetic Anhydride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Sasol Limited Business Overview

4.10 Lonza

4.10.1 Lonza Basic Information

4.10.2 Acetic Anhydride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Lonza Acetic Anhydride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Lonza Business Overview

5 Global Acetic Anhydride Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Acetic Anhydride Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Acetic Anhydride Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Acetic Anhydride Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Acetic Anhydride Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Acetic Anhydride Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Acetic Anhydride Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Acetic Anhydride Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Acetic Anhydride Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Acetic Anhydride Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Acetic Anhydride Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Acetic Anhydride Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Acetic Anhydride Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Acetic Anhydride Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Acetic Anhydride Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Acetic Anhydride Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Acetic Anhydride Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Acetic Anhydride Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Acetic Anhydride Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Acetic Anhydride Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Acetic Anhydride Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Acetic Anhydride Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Acetic Anhydride Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Acetic Anhydride Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Acetic Anhydride Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Acetic Anhydride Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Acetic Anhydride Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Acetic Anhydride Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Acetic Anhydride Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Acetic Anhydride Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Acetic Anhydride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Acetic Anhydride Market Under COVID-19

….continued

