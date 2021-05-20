May 2021 Report on Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Temperature Controlled Packaging market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Temperature Controlled Packaging market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Temperature Controlled Packaging market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Temperature Controlled Packaging industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Temperature Controlled Packaging Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Temperature Controlled Packaging market covered in Chapter 4:

Testo SE & Co

Sofrigram SA Ltd.

Deutsche Post AG (DHL)

Tempack and Cropak

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Sonoco Products Company

Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

OMEGA Engineering.

ACH Foam Technologies

KIMO

FedEx Corp.

Pelican BioThermal LLC

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Temperature Controlled Packaging market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Active Systems

Passive Systems

Hybrid Systems

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Temperature Controlled Packaging market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Agricultural Produce

Seafood

Frozen Food

Photographic Film

Chemicals

Pharmaceutical Drugs

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Active Systems

1.5.3 Passive Systems

1.5.4 Hybrid Systems

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Agricultural Produce

1.6.3 Seafood

1.6.4 Frozen Food

1.6.5 Photographic Film

1.6.6 Chemicals

1.6.7 Pharmaceutical Drugs

1.7 Temperature Controlled Packaging Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Temperature Controlled Packaging Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Temperature Controlled Packaging Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Temperature Controlled Packaging

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Temperature Controlled Packaging

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Temperature Controlled Packaging Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Testo SE & Co

4.1.1 Testo SE & Co Basic Information

4.1.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Testo SE & Co Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Testo SE & Co Business Overview

4.2 Sofrigram SA Ltd.

4.2.1 Sofrigram SA Ltd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Sofrigram SA Ltd. Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Sofrigram SA Ltd. Business Overview

4.3 Deutsche Post AG (DHL)

4.3.1 Deutsche Post AG (DHL) Basic Information

4.3.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Deutsche Post AG (DHL) Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Deutsche Post AG (DHL) Business Overview

4.4 Tempack and Cropak

4.4.1 Tempack and Cropak Basic Information

4.4.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Tempack and Cropak Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Tempack and Cropak Business Overview

4.5 AmerisourceBergen Corp.

4.5.1 AmerisourceBergen Corp. Basic Information

4.5.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 AmerisourceBergen Corp. Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 AmerisourceBergen Corp. Business Overview

4.6 Sonoco Products Company

4.6.1 Sonoco Products Company Basic Information

4.6.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Sonoco Products Company Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Sonoco Products Company Business Overview

Continued…

