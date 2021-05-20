May 2021 Report on Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Temperature Controlled Packaging market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Temperature Controlled Packaging market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Temperature Controlled Packaging market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Temperature Controlled Packaging industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Temperature Controlled Packaging Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Temperature Controlled Packaging market covered in Chapter 4:
Testo SE & Co
Sofrigram SA Ltd.
Deutsche Post AG (DHL)
Tempack and Cropak
AmerisourceBergen Corp.
Sonoco Products Company
Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.
OMEGA Engineering.
ACH Foam Technologies
KIMO
FedEx Corp.
Pelican BioThermal LLC
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Temperature Controlled Packaging market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Active Systems
Passive Systems
Hybrid Systems
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Temperature Controlled Packaging market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Agricultural Produce
Seafood
Frozen Food
Photographic Film
Chemicals
Pharmaceutical Drugs
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Active Systems
1.5.3 Passive Systems
1.5.4 Hybrid Systems
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Agricultural Produce
1.6.3 Seafood
1.6.4 Frozen Food
1.6.5 Photographic Film
1.6.6 Chemicals
1.6.7 Pharmaceutical Drugs
1.7 Temperature Controlled Packaging Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Temperature Controlled Packaging Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Temperature Controlled Packaging Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Temperature Controlled Packaging
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Temperature Controlled Packaging
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Temperature Controlled Packaging Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Testo SE & Co
4.1.1 Testo SE & Co Basic Information
4.1.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Testo SE & Co Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Testo SE & Co Business Overview
4.2 Sofrigram SA Ltd.
4.2.1 Sofrigram SA Ltd. Basic Information
4.2.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Sofrigram SA Ltd. Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Sofrigram SA Ltd. Business Overview
4.3 Deutsche Post AG (DHL)
4.3.1 Deutsche Post AG (DHL) Basic Information
4.3.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Deutsche Post AG (DHL) Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Deutsche Post AG (DHL) Business Overview
4.4 Tempack and Cropak
4.4.1 Tempack and Cropak Basic Information
4.4.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Tempack and Cropak Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Tempack and Cropak Business Overview
4.5 AmerisourceBergen Corp.
4.5.1 AmerisourceBergen Corp. Basic Information
4.5.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 AmerisourceBergen Corp. Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 AmerisourceBergen Corp. Business Overview
4.6 Sonoco Products Company
4.6.1 Sonoco Products Company Basic Information
4.6.2 Temperature Controlled Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Sonoco Products Company Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Sonoco Products Company Business Overview
Continued…
