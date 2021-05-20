May 2021 Report on Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Light Gauge Steel Framing market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Light Gauge Steel Framing market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Light Gauge Steel Framing market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Light Gauge Steel Framing industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Light Gauge Steel Framing Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Light Gauge Steel Framing market covered in Chapter 4:

Hadley Industries PLC

Emirates Building Systems LLC

Keymark Enterprises

Craco Manufacturing Inc.

FRAMECAD

Arkitech Advanced Construction Technologies

Stowell Company Inc

QSI Interiors Ltd

Genesis Manazil Steel Framing

Metek UK Limited

Icarus LSF

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Light Gauge Steel Framing market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Skeleton

Wall Bearing

Long Span

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Light Gauge Steel Framing market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Skeleton

1.5.3 Wall Bearing

1.5.4 Long Span

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential

1.6.3 Commercial

1.6.4 Industrial

1.7 Light Gauge Steel Framing Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Light Gauge Steel Framing Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Light Gauge Steel Framing Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Light Gauge Steel Framing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Light Gauge Steel Framing

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Light Gauge Steel Framing

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Light Gauge Steel Framing Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Hadley Industries PLC

4.1.1 Hadley Industries PLC Basic Information

4.1.2 Light Gauge Steel Framing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Hadley Industries PLC Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Hadley Industries PLC Business Overview

4.2 Emirates Building Systems LLC

4.2.1 Emirates Building Systems LLC Basic Information

4.2.2 Light Gauge Steel Framing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Emirates Building Systems LLC Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Emirates Building Systems LLC Business Overview

4.3 Keymark Enterprises

4.3.1 Keymark Enterprises Basic Information

4.3.2 Light Gauge Steel Framing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Keymark Enterprises Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Keymark Enterprises Business Overview

4.4 Craco Manufacturing Inc.

4.4.1 Craco Manufacturing Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 Light Gauge Steel Framing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Craco Manufacturing Inc. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Craco Manufacturing Inc. Business Overview

4.5 FRAMECAD

4.5.1 FRAMECAD Basic Information

4.5.2 Light Gauge Steel Framing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 FRAMECAD Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 FRAMECAD Business Overview

4.6 Arkitech Advanced Construction Technologies

4.6.1 Arkitech Advanced Construction Technologies Basic Information

4.6.2 Light Gauge Steel Framing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Arkitech Advanced Construction Technologies Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Arkitech Advanced Construction Technologies Business Overview

Continued…

