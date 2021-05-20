May 2021 Report on Global Aluminium Sulphate Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Aluminium Sulphate market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Aluminium Sulphate market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Aluminium Sulphate market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Aluminium Sulphate industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aluminium Sulphate Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Aluminium Sulphate market covered in Chapter 4:
Affinity Chemical
Kemira
Thatcher
GEO
Feralco
IAI
Nippon Light Metal
ECO Services
Jianheng Industrial
Southern Ionics
GAC Chemical
Dazhong
Zibo Landing Chemical
Chemtrade
Xinfumeng
Guangzheng Aluminum
General Chemical
Nankai
Holland Company
Yunhe Aluminum Sulfate
Aluminium Chemicals
Drury
USALCO
Sanfeng
C&S Chemical
Win-Win Chemicals
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aluminium Sulphate market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Common Grade
Iron Free Grade
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aluminium Sulphate market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Pulp and Paper
Water Treatment
Other
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Aluminium Sulphate Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Common Grade
1.5.3 Iron Free Grade
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Aluminium Sulphate Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Pulp and Paper
1.6.3 Water Treatment
1.6.4 Other
1.7 Aluminium Sulphate Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aluminium Sulphate Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Aluminium Sulphate Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Aluminium Sulphate Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aluminium Sulphate
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Aluminium Sulphate
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Aluminium Sulphate Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Affinity Chemical
4.1.1 Affinity Chemical Basic Information
4.1.2 Aluminium Sulphate Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Affinity Chemical Aluminium Sulphate Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Affinity Chemical Business Overview
4.2 Kemira
4.2.1 Kemira Basic Information
4.2.2 Aluminium Sulphate Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Kemira Aluminium Sulphate Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Kemira Business Overview
4.3 Thatcher
4.3.1 Thatcher Basic Information
4.3.2 Aluminium Sulphate Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Thatcher Aluminium Sulphate Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Thatcher Business Overview
4.4 GEO
4.4.1 GEO Basic Information
4.4.2 Aluminium Sulphate Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 GEO Aluminium Sulphate Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 GEO Business Overview
4.5 Feralco
4.5.1 Feralco Basic Information
4.5.2 Aluminium Sulphate Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Feralco Aluminium Sulphate Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Feralco Business Overview
4.6 IAI
4.6.1 IAI Basic Information
4.6.2 Aluminium Sulphate Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 IAI Aluminium Sulphate Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 IAI Business Overview
4.7 Nippon Light Metal
4.7.1 Nippon Light Metal Basic Information
4.7.2 Aluminium Sulphate Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Nippon Light Metal Aluminium Sulphate Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Nippon Light Metal Business Overview
Continued…
