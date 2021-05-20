May 2021 Report on Global Guanidine Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Guanidine market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Guanidine market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Guanidine market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Guanidine industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Guanidine Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Guanidine market covered in Chapter 4:

Jinchi

Borealis AG

Vihita Chem

Beilite

Sanding

Xiangshun

Haihua

Qianjiang

Yuanda Xingbo

Zibo Nano

Kunhua

Dongwu

Zhongda Chemical

SANWA Chemical

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Guanidine market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Guanidine Nitrate

Guanidine Hydrochloride

Guanidine Carbonate

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Guanidine market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticide

Dye

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Guanidine Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Guanidine Nitrate

1.5.3 Guanidine Hydrochloride

1.5.4 Guanidine Carbonate

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Guanidine Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.6.3 Pesticide

1.6.4 Dye

1.7 Guanidine Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Guanidine Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Guanidine Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Guanidine Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Guanidine

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Guanidine

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Guanidine Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Jinchi

4.1.1 Jinchi Basic Information

4.1.2 Guanidine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Jinchi Guanidine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Jinchi Business Overview

4.2 Borealis AG

4.2.1 Borealis AG Basic Information

4.2.2 Guanidine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Borealis AG Guanidine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Borealis AG Business Overview

4.3 Vihita Chem

4.3.1 Vihita Chem Basic Information

4.3.2 Guanidine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Vihita Chem Guanidine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Vihita Chem Business Overview

4.4 Beilite

4.4.1 Beilite Basic Information

4.4.2 Guanidine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Beilite Guanidine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Beilite Business Overview

4.5 Sanding

4.5.1 Sanding Basic Information

4.5.2 Guanidine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Sanding Guanidine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Sanding Business Overview

4.6 Xiangshun

4.6.1 Xiangshun Basic Information

4.6.2 Guanidine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Xiangshun Guanidine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Xiangshun Business Overview

4.7 Haihua

4.7.1 Haihua Basic Information

4.7.2 Guanidine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Haihua Guanidine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Haihua Business Overview

4.8 Qianjiang

4.8.1 Qianjiang Basic Information

4.8.2 Guanidine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Qianjiang Guanidine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Qianjiang Business Overview

4.9 Yuanda Xingbo

Continued…

