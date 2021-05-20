May 2021 Report on Global Plastic Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Plastic market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Plastic market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Plastic market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Plastic industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Plastic Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Plastic market covered in Chapter 4:

Celanese Corporation

Arkema SA

Total S.A.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

LG Chem Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Sibur Holding PAO

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Braskem S.A.

DowDuPont Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Plastic market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

PE

PP

PU

PVC

PET

Polystyrene

ABS

PBT

PPO

Epoxy Polymers

LCP

PC

Polyamide

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Plastic market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive

Packaging

Medical & Electronics

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Plastic Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 PE

1.5.3 PP

1.5.4 PU

1.5.5 PVC

1.5.6 PET

1.5.7 Polystyrene

1.5.8 ABS

1.5.9 PBT

1.5.10 PPO

1.5.11 Epoxy Polymers

1.5.12 LCP

1.5.13 PC

1.5.14 Polyamide

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Plastic Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive

1.6.3 Packaging

1.6.4 Medical & Electronics

1.7 Plastic Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Plastic Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Plastic Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Plastic Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Plastic

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Plastic

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Plastic Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Celanese Corporation

4.1.1 Celanese Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Plastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Celanese Corporation Plastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Celanese Corporation Business Overview

4.2 Arkema SA

4.2.1 Arkema SA Basic Information

4.2.2 Plastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Arkema SA Plastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Arkema SA Business Overview

4.3 Total S.A.

4.3.1 Total S.A. Basic Information

4.3.2 Plastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Total S.A. Plastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Total S.A. Business Overview

4.4 Exxon Mobil Corp.

4.4.1 Exxon Mobil Corp. Basic Information

4.4.2 Plastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Exxon Mobil Corp. Plastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Exxon Mobil Corp. Business Overview

4.5 LG Chem Ltd.

4.5.1 LG Chem Ltd. Basic Information

4.5.2 Plastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 LG Chem Ltd. Plastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 LG Chem Ltd. Business Overview

4.6 Toray Industries, Inc.

Continued…

