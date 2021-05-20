Indoor Farming Technology Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Rapid urbanization in the emerging economies and the increasing purchasing power of the consumers is driving the growth of the indoor farming technology market. Growing initiatives to develop an independent farming technique having less impact on climate is anticipated to fuel the development of the indoor farming system. In March 2020, an expansion of collaboration between Signify and Planet Farms, an operator of vertical farms based in Italy, Europe. The collaboration is expected to boost the quality and yield of the crops with the help of the Philips GreenPower LED production. The Hardware segment held the largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. The increasing need to protect the crops from severe climatic conditions and maintain optimum growth conditions is expected to drive the hardware solutions’ growth.

The latest study provides readers with a granular analysis of the major developmental elements of the global market, potential business avenues, and the overall market dynamics. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Indoor Farming Technology industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Everlight Electronics, Philips Lighting, Netafim, Illumitex, Inc., Argus Control Systems, Logiqs B.V., Freight Farms, Signify, BrightFarms, and American Hydroponics, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Indoor Farming Technology Market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Indoor Farming Technology on the basis of Component, Facility Type, Growth Mechanisms, Crop Type, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software & Services (web-based, cloud-based) Hardware (Lighting Systems, Irrigation Systems, Sensors, Climate Control Systems)

Facility Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) systems Indoor vertical farms (Shipping Container, building-based) Glass or poly greenhouses

Growth Mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aeroponics Hydroponics Aquaponics Hybrid Soil-based

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Herbs & microgreens Fruits & Vegetables Flower & ornamentals Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



Key factors affecting the growth of the global Indoor Farming Technology Market:

Geographical Overview:

The latest report broadly categorizes the global Indoor Farming Technology Market into several geographical terrains, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study is inclusive of essential information relevant to each region in this broad industry segment, along with the key drivers of the regional market growth.

The report further estimates the revenue accumulated by these regions over the forecast period.

Competitive Hierarchy:

The latest research report studies the major market players, their regional presence, industry share, and production facilities.

The report offers significant data pertaining to these market competitors’ company profiles, product types, and application outlook.

Moreover, the pricing models and gross margins of these industry majors have also been mentioned in the report.

