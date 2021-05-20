Industrial IoT Market Size to be Worth USD 128.09 Billion Growing at 7.5% CAGR till 2028; Industry Revenue, Statistics, Forecast by Emergen Research

The growing need to reduce the shipping cost has resulted in the increased adoption of the Industrial IoT in the transportation & Logistics industry. Moreover, automotive IoT is expected to be increasingly utilized by the transportation sector for predictive diagnostics and vehicle maintenance. In June 2020, Wipro Ltd and IBM collaborated to help enterprises, startups with cloud services. Through this collaboration, Wipro will develop hybrid cloud offerings to help businesses manage, migrate, and transform critical workloads and applications, with security across private or public cloud and on-premises IT environments. The partnership will also provide customers remote access to Red hat and IBM solutions.

The latest study provides readers with a granular analysis of the major developmental elements of the global market, potential business avenues, and the overall market dynamics. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Industrial IoT industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

GE, Intel, Cisco, IBM, Siemens, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Texas Instruments, ABB, and Kuka, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Industrial IoT Market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Industrial IoT Market on the basis of Component, End User, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Services (Managed, Professional) Solution (Analytics, Remote Monitoring, Security Solutions, Data Management) Platform (Application Management, Connectivity Management, Device Management)

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Energy & Power Healthcare Agriculture Manufacturing Oil & Gas Logistics & Transport Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



