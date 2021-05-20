May 2021 Report on Global Paint Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Paint market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Paint market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Paint market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Paint industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Paint Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Paint market covered in Chapter 4:

British Paints India Ltd

Shalimar Paints Ltd

Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

Nippon Paint India Pvt Ltd

Asian Paints Ltd

Snowcem Paints Pvt Ltd

Berger Paints India Ltd

Akzo Nobel India Ltd

Jotun India Pvt Ltd

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Paint market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Powder Paint

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Paint market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Packaging

Healthcare & Medical Devices

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Paint Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Water-Based Paint

1.5.3 Solvent-Based Paint

1.5.4 Powder Paint

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Paint Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.6.3 Aerospace

1.6.4 Building & Construction

1.6.5 Packaging

1.6.6 Healthcare & Medical Devices

1.6.7 Marine

1.6.8 Electrical & Electronics

1.6.9 Others

1.7 Paint Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Paint Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Paint Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Paint Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Paint

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Paint

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Paint Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 British Paints India Ltd

4.1.1 British Paints India Ltd Basic Information

4.1.2 Paint Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 British Paints India Ltd Paint Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 British Paints India Ltd Business Overview

4.2 Shalimar Paints Ltd

4.2.1 Shalimar Paints Ltd Basic Information

4.2.2 Paint Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Shalimar Paints Ltd Paint Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Shalimar Paints Ltd Business Overview

4.3 Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd

4.3.1 Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd Basic Information

4.3.2 Paint Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd Paint Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd Business Overview

4.4 Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

4.4.1 Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd Basic Information

4.4.2 Paint Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd Paint Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd Business Overview

4.5 Nippon Paint India Pvt Ltd

4.5.1 Nippon Paint India Pvt Ltd Basic Information

4.5.2 Paint Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Nippon Paint India Pvt Ltd Paint Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Nippon Paint India Pvt Ltd Business Overview

4.6 Asian Paints Ltd

4.6.1 Asian Paints Ltd Basic Information

4.6.2 Paint Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Asian Paints Ltd Paint Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Asian Paints Ltd Business Overview

4.7 Snowcem Paints Pvt Ltd

4.7.1 Snowcem Paints Pvt Ltd Basic Information

4.7.2 Paint Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Snowcem Paints Pvt Ltd Paint Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Snowcem Paints Pvt Ltd Business Overview

4.8 Berger Paints India Ltd

4.8.1 Berger Paints India Ltd Basic Information

4.8.2 Paint Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Berger Paints India Ltd Paint Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Berger Paints India Ltd Business Overview

4.9 Akzo Nobel India Ltd

4.9.1 Akzo Nobel India Ltd Basic Information

4.9.2 Paint Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Akzo Nobel India Ltd Paint Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Akzo Nobel India Ltd Business Overview

4.10 Jotun India Pvt Ltd

4.10.1 Jotun India Pvt Ltd Basic Information

4.10.2 Paint Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Jotun India Pvt Ltd Paint Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Jotun India Pvt Ltd Business Overview

5 Global Paint Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Paint Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Paint Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Paint Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Paint Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Paint Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Paint Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Paint Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Paint Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Paint Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Paint Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Paint Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Paint Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Paint Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Paint Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Paint Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Paint Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Paint Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Paint Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Paint Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Paint Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Paint Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Paint Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Paint Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Paint Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Paint Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Paint Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Paint Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Paint Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Paint Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Paint Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Paint Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Paint Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Paint Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Paint Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Paint Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Paint Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Paint Market Analysis by Countries

….continued

