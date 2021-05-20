Electric Parking Brake Market size and Key Trends in terms of Volume and Value 2018 to 2027

The electric parking brake grips the automobile on the ground road or hill road and widely utilized for emergency stops. Electric parking brake has very few number of components and can be actuates with the help of button, thus creating more space in the automobile cabin. Electric parking brake can be accommodated into in any type of vehicle with different size and power capacity. Increased consumer inclination towards traveling safety, comfort, convenience and stability in the vehicles has up surged the demand for electric parking brake.

The main benefit of utilizing electric parking brake is that, it has electronic control unit, which can be assimilated with the other vehicle system to empower advanced functioning. The electronic parking brake does not implies any use of mechanical components such as brake lever and rope which decreases the interior cabin space is eventually subjected to increase the demand for electric parking brake in future.

The electronic parking brake is weightless, compact in size which henceforth enhances the fuel economy and reduce carbon emission. The vehicle OEMs are emerging with different innovative technologies to advance the performance of the electric parking brake system, reduce cost, weight and size. Technological advancement and an introduction of electric and hybrid vehicles are majorly anticipated to propel the electric parking brake market over the forecast period across the globe.

However, the high cost of Electric Parking Brake and environmental regulation to curb the carbon emission is subjected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. However, the growth of the market is expected to face hindrance due to the high cost of the electric parking brake and lack of skilled technicians for the electronic system in vehicle.

On the basis of type, the electric parking brake market can be segmented into:

Electric-Hydraulic Caliper System

Cable-Pull System

On the basis of component, the electric parking brake market can be segmented into:

Electronic Control Unit

Actuator

Switch

On the basis of vehicle type, the electric parking brake market can be segmented into:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

On the basis of sales channel, the electric parking brake market can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

On the basis of region, the Electric Parking Brake market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

This report assesses trends that are driving the growth of each segment on the global level and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful to electric parking brake manufacturers looking to enter the market. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Electric Parking Brake Market: Segmentation

The sections, by type, component, vehicle type, and sales channel in the electric parking brake market evaluate the present scenario as well as growth prospects of the regional electric parking brake market for 2018–2027. The APEJ electric parking brake market has been estimated to dominate the global electric parking brake market by value owing to the phenomenal rise in the sales of passenger vehicles, accounting for a maximum revenue share of the market by 2017 end. Europe and North America electric parking brake markets are expected to account for over 35% collaborative revenue share, of the global electric parking brake market by 2027 end. Among the emerging markets, the MEA electric parking brake market is estimated to exhibit a significant CAGR of more than 7.5% over the forecast period, followed by Japan with a CAGR of about 7.0%.

To provide in-depth insights into the pattern of demand for the electric parking brake market, the market is segmented by type. It includes Electric-Hydraulic Caliper System and Cable-Pull System. Electric-Hydraulic Caliper System segment is expected to dominate the electric parking brake market over the forecast period, regarding value, which accounted for more than 65% value share in 2017.

To provide in-depth insights into the pattern of demand for the electric parking brake market, the market is segmented by component. It includes below Electronic Control Unit, Actuator and Switch. Electronic Control Unit segment is expected to dominate the electric parking brake market over the forecast period, regarding value, which accounted for more than 35% value share in 2017.

Global Electric Parking Brake Market: Competition Dashboard

Fact.MR has profiled some of the most prominent company’s active in the global electric parking brake market such as Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Continental AG, DURA Automotive Systems, TBK Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Küster Holding GmbH, Mando-Hella Electronics Corp., Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd. The top market players in the electric parking brake market are focusing on product development and innovation. Electric parking brake manufacturers are focusing on developing technological advanced and innovative solutions which can meet the changing customer requirements.

