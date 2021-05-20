Automotive HVAC Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2027

Automotive HVAC Market to Register 7.5% Growth during 2018-2027 – Reveals Fact.MR

The progression of the air conditioning systems in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles has been one of the noteworthy advances in the 20th century. It is assessed that more than 85% of the new passenger cars sold across the globe currently have an air-conditioning system, and the number is expected to increase by 2027. The growing sale of vehicles and inclination toward safety and luxury are the main factors which are driving the global automotive HVAC market.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system in a vehicle is utilized to control the interior temperature of the vehicle cabin. HVAC system primarily consist of three subsystems, namely, heating, cooling, and air conditioning, which collaboratively work to offer decontaminated air to the vehicle cabin, guaranteeing thermal coziness to drivers and passengers. HVAC system controls the air temperature, scrutinizes the moisture content in the air, and eradicates unnecessary humidity from the circulating air.

This report assesses trends that are driving the growth of each segment on the global level and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful to Automotive HVAC manufacturers looking to enter the market. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The sections, by vehicle type, by component, and by the technology in the automotive HVAC market evaluate the present scenario as well as growth prospects of the regional automotive HVAC market for 2018–2027. The APEJ Automotive HVAC market has been estimated to dominate the automotive HVAC market by value owing to the growing sales of vehicles, accounting for a maximum revenue share of the market by 2018 end. Europe and North America Automotive HVAC markets are expected to account for over 40% collaborative revenue share, of the global automotive HVAC market by 2027 end. Among the emerging markets, the MEA automotive HVAC market is estimated to exhibit a significant CAGR of more than 8.0% over the forecast period, followed by Japan with a CAGR of about 7.0%.

To provide in-depth insights into the pattern of demand for the automotive HVAC market, the market is segmented by vehicle type. It includes passenger cars, light commercial vehicle (LCV) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV). Passenger cars segment is expected to dominate the automotive HVAC market over the forecast period, regarding value, which accounted for more than 40% value share in 2027.

The section – automotive HVAC market analysis, by component comprehensively analyzes the market by component used in automotive HVAC. The market is segmented into Evaporator, Compressor, Condenser, Receiver/Drier, and Expansion Device. The segment, compressor in an automotive HVAC market accounted for the highest market share of more than 35% in 2017.

The section – automotive HVAC market analysis, by technology comprehensively analyzes the market by different technology through which the automotive HVAC functions. The market is segmented into manual and automatic. Automatic segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017. However, the manual segment is expected to register a decline over the forecast period due to the increase in deployment of automatic HVAC system across the developing economies.

Also, increasing demand for Automotive HVAC in the APEJ region is driving the prominent manufacturers to advantageously enter in the APEJ market with an objective to target the opportunities in the region. The automotive HVAC market in North America and Europe region is currently witnessing a stagnant growth, and hence, the companies are targeting emerging economies markets to increase their sales revenues.

Global Automotive HVAC Market: Competition Dashboard

Fact.MR has profiled some of the most prominent company’s active in the global Automotive HVAC market such as Sensata Technologies., The Keihin Corporation, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Sanden Corporation, Valeo, Denso Corporation, Hanon Systems, MAHLE GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, and Japan Climate Systems Corporation. The key market players in the automotive HVAC market are focusing on product innovation and collaboration. Vendors in the automotive HVAC market are focusing on developing technological advanced and innovative solutions which can meet the changing customer requirements. Recently, in 2018, Mercedes Benz showcased its 2019 A-class with voice-controlled HVAC, The new A-Class hatchback will arrive in Europe by 2019 and eventually come to North American market too but in sedan variant with a trunk at the rear.

