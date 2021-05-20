May 2021 Report on Global High Performance Thermoplastics Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The High Performance Thermoplastics market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global High Performance Thermoplastics market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global High Performance Thermoplastics market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global High Performance Thermoplastics industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the High Performance Thermoplastics Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global High Performance Thermoplastics market covered in Chapter 4:

‎Ensinger GmbH

Arkema S.A

GSF Plastics Corporation

DIC Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical

Solvay

Polymer Industries, LLC

3M

BASF

PolyOne

Ascend Performance Materials

Celanese Corporation

Dupont

Royal Dsm

Honeywell

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the High Performance Thermoplastics market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polyamides

Polyphenylsufone

Sulfone Polymers

Liquid Crystal Polymers

Aromatic Polyketones

Polyethersulfone

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the High Performance Thermoplastics market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Aircraft

Industrial

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global High Performance Thermoplastics Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polyamides

1.5.3 Polyphenylsufone

1.5.4 Sulfone Polymers

1.5.5 Liquid Crystal Polymers

1.5.6 Aromatic Polyketones

1.5.7 Polyethersulfone

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global High Performance Thermoplastics Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Electrical & Electronics

1.6.3 Automotive

1.6.4 Aircraft

1.6.5 Industrial

1.6.6 Others

1.7 High Performance Thermoplastics Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on High Performance Thermoplastics Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of High Performance Thermoplastics Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 High Performance Thermoplastics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of High Performance Thermoplastics

3.2.3 Labor Cost of High Performance Thermoplastics

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of High Performance Thermoplastics Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 ‎Ensinger GmbH

4.1.1 ‎Ensinger GmbH Basic Information

4.1.2 High Performance Thermoplastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 ‎Ensinger GmbH High Performance Thermoplastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 ‎Ensinger GmbH Business Overview

4.2 Arkema S.A

4.2.1 Arkema S.A Basic Information

4.2.2 High Performance Thermoplastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Arkema S.A High Performance Thermoplastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Arkema S.A Business Overview

4.3 GSF Plastics Corporation

4.3.1 GSF Plastics Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 High Performance Thermoplastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 GSF Plastics Corporation High Performance Thermoplastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 GSF Plastics Corporation Business Overview

4.4 DIC Corporation

4.4.1 DIC Corporation Basic Information

Continued…

