May 2021 Report on Global Plastic Packaging Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Plastic Packaging market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Plastic Packaging market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Plastic Packaging market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Plastic Packaging industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Plastic Packaging Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Plastic Packaging market covered in Chapter 4:

Bemis Company

Ampac Holdings

Amcor

Sonoco Products Company

Saint-Gobain

Wipak Group

Crown Holdings

Plastipak Packaging

Sealed Air

Constantia Flexibles International

Mondi

Ukrplastic

BASF

Plastic Packaging Technologies

Huhtamaki Oyj

Berry Plastics

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Plastic Packaging market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Bottles

Cans

Wraps & Films

Bags

Pouches

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Plastic Packaging market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Packaging for fresh vegetables

Packaging of vegetables post Thermal treatment

Non-vegetable packaging

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Plastic Packaging Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Bottles

1.5.3 Cans

1.5.4 Wraps & Films

1.5.5 Bags

1.5.6 Pouches

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Plastic Packaging Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Packaging for fresh vegetables

1.6.3 Packaging of vegetables post Thermal treatment

1.6.4 Non-vegetable packaging

1.7 Plastic Packaging Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Plastic Packaging Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Plastic Packaging Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Plastic Packaging Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Plastic Packaging

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Plastic Packaging

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Plastic Packaging Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Bemis Company

4.1.1 Bemis Company Basic Information

4.1.2 Plastic Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Bemis Company Plastic Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Bemis Company Business Overview

4.2 Ampac Holdings

4.2.1 Ampac Holdings Basic Information

4.2.2 Plastic Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Ampac Holdings Plastic Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Ampac Holdings Business Overview

4.3 Amcor

4.3.1 Amcor Basic Information

4.3.2 Plastic Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Amcor Plastic Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Amcor Business Overview

4.4 Sonoco Products Company

4.4.1 Sonoco Products Company Basic Information

4.4.2 Plastic Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Sonoco Products Company Plastic Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Sonoco Products Company Business Overview

4.5 Saint-Gobain

4.5.1 Saint-Gobain Basic Information

4.5.2 Plastic Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

Continued…

