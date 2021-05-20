May 2021 Report on Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market covered in Chapter 4:

Rodenburg

Innovia Films

Kaneka Corp

Vegeplast SAS

Biome Technologies PLC

Dow Chemicals

Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology

Braskem

Cereplast Inc

Bio-amber

Du Pont

Novamont Spa

PURAC

PHB Industrial

Telles

BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG

Futerro SA

Pyramids Bioplastics

BASF AG

Planti

BIOP Biopolymer Technologies AG

Biocor LLC

Natureworks LLC

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Synthetic Biodegradable Plastic

Bio-based Biodegradable Plastics

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Packaging

Transportation

Agriculture

Electronics

Textiles

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Synthetic Biodegradable Plastic

1.5.3 Bio-based Biodegradable Plastics

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Packaging

1.6.3 Transportation

1.6.4 Agriculture

1.6.5 Electronics

1.6.6 Textiles

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Rodenburg

4.1.1 Rodenburg Basic Information

4.1.2 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Rodenburg Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Rodenburg Business Overview

4.2 Innovia Films

4.2.1 Innovia Films Basic Information

4.2.2 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Innovia Films Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Innovia Films Business Overview

4.3 Kaneka Corp

4.3.1 Kaneka Corp Basic Information

4.3.2 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Kaneka Corp Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Kaneka Corp Business Overview

4.4 Vegeplast SAS

4.4.1 Vegeplast SAS Basic Information

4.4.2 Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Vegeplast SAS Synthetic and Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Vegeplast SAS Business Overview

4.5 Biome Technologies PLC

4.5.1 Biome Technologies PLC Basic Information

Continued…

