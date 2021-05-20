May 2021 Report on Global Curing Agents Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Curing Agents market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Curing Agents market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Curing Agents market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Curing Agents industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Curing Agents Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Curing Agents market covered in Chapter 4:

Kumiai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

LEUNA- Harze GmbH

Olin Corporation

Atul Ltd

Campbell’s Plastics Limited

Huntsman International LLC

Trans Oceanic Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Epoxy Base Electronics Corporation Limited

Cardolite Corporation

Hexion

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Arnette Polymers, LLC.

Evonik Industries

Shangdong Deyuan Epoxy Resin Co, Ltd.

BASF SE

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Curing Agents market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Silicone Rubber

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Curing Agents market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Coatings

Wind Energy

Construction

Adhesives

Composites

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Curing Agents Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Epoxy

1.5.3 Polyurethane

1.5.4 Silicone Rubber

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Curing Agents Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Coatings

1.6.3 Wind Energy

1.6.4 Construction

1.6.5 Adhesives

1.6.6 Composites

1.6.7 Electrical & Electronics

1.6.8 Others

1.7 Curing Agents Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Curing Agents Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Curing Agents Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Curing Agents Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Curing Agents

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Curing Agents

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Curing Agents Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Kumiai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

4.1.1 Kumiai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.1.2 Curing Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Kumiai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Curing Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Kumiai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.2 LEUNA- Harze GmbH

4.2.1 LEUNA- Harze GmbH Basic Information

4.2.2 Curing Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 LEUNA- Harze GmbH Curing Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 LEUNA- Harze GmbH Business Overview

4.3 Olin Corporation

4.3.1 Olin Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Curing Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

Continued…

