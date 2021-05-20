May 2021 Report on Global Thermal Packaging Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Thermal Packaging market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Thermal Packaging market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Thermal Packaging market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Thermal Packaging industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Thermal Packaging Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Thermal Packaging market covered in Chapter 4:

Berry Global

Sealed Air

Orora Group

Sonoco

Gold Peg

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

Polar Thermal

Wilpak Group

Signet

Pact Group

Bühler AG

Pelican BioThermal

Chilltainers

Cospak

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Thermal Packaging market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Polyurethane

Vaccuum Insulated Panels

Natural Fiber

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Thermal Packaging market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Retail Industry

Logistic Industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Thermal Packaging Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

1.5.3 Polyurethane

1.5.4 Vaccuum Insulated Panels

1.5.5 Natural Fiber

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Thermal Packaging Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Retail Industry

1.6.3 Logistic Industry

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Thermal Packaging Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Thermal Packaging Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Thermal Packaging Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Thermal Packaging Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Thermal Packaging

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Thermal Packaging

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Thermal Packaging Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Berry Global

4.1.1 Berry Global Basic Information

4.1.2 Thermal Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Berry Global Thermal Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Berry Global Business Overview

4.2 Sealed Air

4.2.1 Sealed Air Basic Information

4.2.2 Thermal Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Sealed Air Thermal Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Sealed Air Business Overview

4.3 Orora Group

4.3.1 Orora Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Thermal Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Orora Group Thermal Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Orora Group Business Overview

4.4 Sonoco

4.4.1 Sonoco Basic Information

4.4.2 Thermal Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Sonoco Thermal Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

Continued…

