May 2021 Report on Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market covered in Chapter 4:
Tosoh
Asahi Glass
Olin Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Covestro
OxyChem
AkzoNobel
Axiall
Dow Chemical
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Ineos Chlor
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Liquid Caustic Soda
Solid Caustic Soda
Sodium Caustic Soda
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Pulp and Paper
Textiles
Soap and Detergents
Bleach Manufacturing
Petroleum Products
Aluminum Production
Chemical Processing
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Liquid Caustic Soda
1.5.3 Solid Caustic Soda
1.5.4 Sodium Caustic Soda
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Pulp and Paper
1.6.3 Textiles
1.6.4 Soap and Detergents
1.6.5 Bleach Manufacturing
1.6.6 Petroleum Products
1.6.7 Aluminum Production
1.6.8 Chemical Processing
1.7 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH)
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH)
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Tosoh
4.1.1 Tosoh Basic Information
4.1.2 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Tosoh Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Tosoh Business Overview
4.2 Asahi Glass
4.2.1 Asahi Glass Basic Information
4.2.2 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Asahi Glass Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Asahi Glass Business Overview
4.3 Olin Corporation
4.3.1 Olin Corporation Basic Information
4.3.2 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Olin Corporation Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Olin Corporation Business Overview
4.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation
4.4.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Basic Information
4.4.2 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Business Overview
4.5 Covestro
4.5.1 Covestro Basic Information
4.5.2 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Covestro Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Covestro Business Overview
4.6 OxyChem
4.6.1 OxyChem Basic Information
4.6.2 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 OxyChem Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 OxyChem Business Overview
4.7 AkzoNobel
4.7.1 AkzoNobel Basic Information
4.7.2 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 AkzoNobel Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 AkzoNobel Business Overview
4.8 Axiall
4.8.1 Axiall Basic Information
4.8.2 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Axiall Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Axiall Business Overview
4.9 Dow Chemical
4.9.1 Dow Chemical Basic Information
4.9.2 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.9.3 Dow Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Performance (2015-2020)
