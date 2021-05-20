May 2021 Report on Global Zinc Dust Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Zinc Dust market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Zinc Dust market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Zinc Dust market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Zinc Dust industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Zinc Dust Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Zinc Dust market covered in Chapter 4:

HakusuiTech

Mepco

Numinor

Umicore

Votorantim Group

Kowa Europe GmbH

Pars Zinc Dust

Jiangsu Shuangsheng

Frankenberg-Metallrecycling GmbH

Yunan Luoping

Norzinco GmbH

EverZinc

TOHO ZINC

Shijiazhuang Xinri Zinc

US Zinc

Jiashanbaiwei

Jiangsu Smelting

Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc

Shandong Xingyuan Zinc

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Zinc Dust market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Paint Grade

Chemical Grade

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Zinc Dust market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Paint Industry

Chemical Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Zinc Dust Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Paint Grade

1.5.3 Chemical Grade

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Zinc Dust Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.6.3 Paint Industry

1.6.4 Chemical Industry

1.7 Zinc Dust Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Zinc Dust Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Zinc Dust Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Zinc Dust Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Zinc Dust

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Zinc Dust

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Zinc Dust Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 HakusuiTech

4.1.1 HakusuiTech Basic Information

4.1.2 Zinc Dust Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 HakusuiTech Zinc Dust Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 HakusuiTech Business Overview

4.2 Mepco

4.2.1 Mepco Basic Information

4.2.2 Zinc Dust Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Mepco Zinc Dust Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Mepco Business Overview

4.3 Numinor

4.3.1 Numinor Basic Information

4.3.2 Zinc Dust Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Numinor Zinc Dust Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Numinor Business Overview

4.4 Umicore

4.4.1 Umicore Basic Information

4.4.2 Zinc Dust Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Umicore Zinc Dust Market Performance (2015-2020)

Continued…

