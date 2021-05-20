May 2021 Report on Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) market covered in Chapter 4:

Farabi Petrochemicals Co.

HO TUNG CHEMICAL CORP.

Huntsman Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

Quimica Venoco

Sasol

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Cepsa Quimica Becancour Inc.

Formosan Union Chemical Corp

ISU CHEMICAL

NIRMA Ltd

SBK HOLDING

Jingtung Petrochemical Corp. Ltd

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Surfactants

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS)

Other Applications

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Laundry Detergents

Light-duty Dishwashing Liquids

Industrial Cleaners

Household Cleaners

Other End-user Industries

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Surfactants

1.5.3 Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS)

1.5.4 Other Applications

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Laundry Detergents

1.6.3 Light-duty Dishwashing Liquids

1.6.4 Industrial Cleaners

1.6.5 Household Cleaners

1.6.6 Other End-user Industries

1.7 Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Farabi Petrochemicals Co.

4.1.1 Farabi Petrochemicals Co. Basic Information

4.1.2 Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Farabi Petrochemicals Co. Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Farabi Petrochemicals Co. Business Overview

4.2 HO TUNG CHEMICAL CORP.

4.2.1 HO TUNG CHEMICAL CORP. Basic Information

4.2.2 Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 HO TUNG CHEMICAL CORP. Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 HO TUNG CHEMICAL CORP. Business Overview

4.3 Huntsman Corporation

4.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Huntsman Corporation Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Performance (2015-2020)

Continued…

