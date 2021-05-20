May 2021 Report on Global Metallurgical Coke Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Metallurgical Coke market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Metallurgical Coke market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Metallurgical Coke market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Metallurgical Coke industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Metallurgical Coke Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Metallurgical Coke market covered in Chapter 4:

Pride Coke Private Limited

Siddhi Vinayak Impex

Shanxi Yaxin Energy Group

Mehul Industries

Sinochem

Hickman, Williams & Company

Inner Mongolia TaiXi Coal Group

Ningxia Wanboda

China pingmei shenma group

Gujarat NRE

Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Company

Risun

SINOSTEEL SHANXI

ICS Dyechem Enterprise

Walter Energy

Jiangsu surung High-carbon

China Shenhua

SunCoke Energy

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Metallurgical Coke market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Calcined coke

Oil coke

Petroleum coke

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Metallurgical Coke market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Steel Industry

Foundry Industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Metallurgical Coke Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Calcined coke

1.5.3 Oil coke

1.5.4 Petroleum coke

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Metallurgical Coke Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Steel Industry

1.6.3 Foundry Industry

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Metallurgical Coke Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Metallurgical Coke Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Metallurgical Coke Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Metallurgical Coke Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Metallurgical Coke

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Metallurgical Coke

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Metallurgical Coke Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Pride Coke Private Limited

4.1.1 Pride Coke Private Limited Basic Information

4.1.2 Metallurgical Coke Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Pride Coke Private Limited Metallurgical Coke Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Pride Coke Private Limited Business Overview

4.2 Siddhi Vinayak Impex

4.2.1 Siddhi Vinayak Impex Basic Information

4.2.2 Metallurgical Coke Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Siddhi Vinayak Impex Metallurgical Coke Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Siddhi Vinayak Impex Business Overview

4.3 Shanxi Yaxin Energy Group

4.3.1 Shanxi Yaxin Energy Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Metallurgical Coke Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Shanxi Yaxin Energy Group Metallurgical Coke Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Shanxi Yaxin Energy Group Business Overview

4.4 Mehul Industries

4.4.1 Mehul Industries Basic Information

4.4.2 Metallurgical Coke Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Mehul Industries Metallurgical Coke Market Performance (2015-2020)

Continued…

