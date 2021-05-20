May 2021 Report on Global Biodiesel Fuel Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Biodiesel Fuel market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Biodiesel Fuel market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Biodiesel Fuel market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Biodiesel Fuel industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Biodiesel Fuel Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Biodiesel Fuel market covered in Chapter 4:

Hebei Jingu Group

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Renewable Energy Group

Caramuru

RBF Port Neches

Evergreen Bio Fuels

Diester Industries

Infinita Renovables

Minnesota Soybean Processors

Ag Processing

Elevance

Glencore

Shandong Jinjiang

ADM

Jinergy

Cargill

Neste Oil Rotterdam

Biopetrol

Longyan Zhuoyue

Ital Green Oil

Louis Dreyfus

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Biodiesel Fuel market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Pure Biodiesel Fuel

Non-pure Biodiesel Fuel

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Biodiesel Fuel market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Industrial Fuels

Transportation Fuels

Chemical Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Biodiesel Fuel Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Pure Biodiesel Fuel

1.5.3 Non-pure Biodiesel Fuel

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Biodiesel Fuel Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Industrial Fuels

1.6.3 Transportation Fuels

1.6.4 Chemical Industry

1.7 Biodiesel Fuel Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biodiesel Fuel Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Biodiesel Fuel Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Biodiesel Fuel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biodiesel Fuel

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Biodiesel Fuel

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Biodiesel Fuel Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Hebei Jingu Group

4.1.1 Hebei Jingu Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Biodiesel Fuel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Hebei Jingu Group Biodiesel Fuel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Hebei Jingu Group Business Overview

4.2 Marathon Petroleum Corporation

4.2.1 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Biodiesel Fuel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Biodiesel Fuel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Business Overview

4.3 Renewable Energy Group

4.3.1 Renewable Energy Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Biodiesel Fuel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Renewable Energy Group Biodiesel Fuel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Renewable Energy Group Business Overview

4.4 Caramuru

4.4.1 Caramuru Basic Information

4.4.2 Biodiesel Fuel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Caramuru Biodiesel Fuel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Caramuru Business Overview

4.5 RBF Port Neches

4.5.1 RBF Port Neches Basic Information

4.5.2 Biodiesel Fuel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

Continued…

