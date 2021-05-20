May 2021 Report on Global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors market covered in Chapter 4:

Espros Photonics

TriDiCam

PrimeSense

Canesta

Infineon

Melexis

ifm Electronic

Texas Instruments

MESA (Heptagon)

STMicroelectronics

PMD Technologies

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor

QVGA ToF Image Sensor

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Consumer Electronics

Robotics and Drone

Machine Vision and Industrial Automation

Entertainment

Automobile

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor

1.5.3 QVGA ToF Image Sensor

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Consumer Electronics

1.6.3 Robotics and Drone

1.6.4 Machine Vision and Industrial Automation

1.6.5 Entertainment

1.6.6 Automobile

1.6.7 Others

1.7 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors

3.2.3 Labor Cost of 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Espros Photonics

4.1.1 Espros Photonics Basic Information

4.1.2 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Espros Photonics 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Espros Photonics Business Overview

4.2 TriDiCam

4.2.1 TriDiCam Basic Information

4.2.2 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 TriDiCam 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 TriDiCam Business Overview

4.3 PrimeSense

4.3.1 PrimeSense Basic Information

4.3.2 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 PrimeSense 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 PrimeSense Business Overview

Continued…

