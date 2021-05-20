May 2021 Report on Global Boron Nitride Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Boron Nitride market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Boron Nitride market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Boron Nitride market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Boron Nitride industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Boron Nitride Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Boron Nitride market covered in Chapter 4:

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Saint-Gobain

Showa Denko Group

QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials

DCEI

Qingzhou Fangyuan

3M company

H.C.Starck

Momentive

Denka

Xinfukang

YingKou Liaobin

UK Abrasives

Henze

Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Boron Nitride market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN)

Cubic boron nitride (CBN)

Wurtzite Boron Nitride (WBN)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Boron Nitride market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Boron Nitride Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN)

1.5.3 Cubic boron nitride (CBN)

1.5.4 Wurtzite Boron Nitride (WBN)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Boron Nitride Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Electronics

1.6.3 Aerospace

1.6.4 Automotive

1.6.5 Other

1.7 Boron Nitride Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Boron Nitride Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Boron Nitride Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Boron Nitride Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Boron Nitride

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Boron Nitride

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Boron Nitride Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical

4.1.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Basic Information

4.1.2 Boron Nitride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Boron Nitride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Business Overview

4.2 Saint-Gobain

4.2.1 Saint-Gobain Basic Information

4.2.2 Boron Nitride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

4.3 Showa Denko Group

4.3.1 Showa Denko Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Boron Nitride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Showa Denko Group Boron Nitride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Showa Denko Group Business Overview

4.4 QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials

4.4.1 QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials Basic Information

4.4.2 Boron Nitride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials Boron Nitride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials Business Overview

Continued…

