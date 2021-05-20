May 2021 Report on Global Absorbent Polymer Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Absorbent Polymer market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Absorbent Polymer market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Absorbent Polymer market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Absorbent Polymer industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Absorbent Polymer Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Absorbent Polymer market covered in Chapter 4:
Demi
Quanzhou BLD Science Technology
BASF SE
LG Chemicals
Evonik Industries
Zhejiang Satellite Petro-chemical
Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech
Boya Shuzhi
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Danson Technology
Sumitomo Seika
Songwon Industrial
Nippon Shokubhai
Weilong Polymer Material
Sanyo Chemical
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Absorbent Polymer market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Sodium Polyacrylate
Polyacrylate
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Absorbent Polymer market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Hygiene Products (Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence, Feminine Hygiene)
Agriculture Products
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Absorbent Polymer Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Sodium Polyacrylate
1.5.3 Polyacrylate
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Absorbent Polymer Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Hygiene Products (Disposable Diapers, Adult Incontinence, Feminine Hygiene)
1.6.3 Agriculture Products
1.6.4 Others
1.7 Absorbent Polymer Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Absorbent Polymer Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Absorbent Polymer Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Absorbent Polymer Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Absorbent Polymer
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Absorbent Polymer
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Absorbent Polymer Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Demi
4.1.1 Demi Basic Information
4.1.2 Absorbent Polymer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Demi Absorbent Polymer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Demi Business Overview
4.2 Quanzhou BLD Science Technology
4.2.1 Quanzhou BLD Science Technology Basic Information
4.2.2 Absorbent Polymer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Quanzhou BLD Science Technology Absorbent Polymer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Quanzhou BLD Science Technology Business Overview
4.3 BASF SE
4.3.1 BASF SE Basic Information
4.3.2 Absorbent Polymer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 BASF SE Absorbent Polymer Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 BASF SE Business Overview
4.4 LG Chemicals
4.4.1 LG Chemicals Basic Information
4.4.2 Absorbent Polymer Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 LG Chemicals Absorbent Polymer Market Performance (2015-2020)
Continued…
