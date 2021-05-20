May 2021 Report on Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Foam Blowing Agents market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Foam Blowing Agents market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Foam Blowing Agents market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Foam Blowing Agents industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Foam Blowing Agents Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Foam Blowing Agents market covered in Chapter 4:

Zeon Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Haltermann Gmbh

Solvay S.A.

Sinochem Group

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Linde AG

Arkema S.A.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Foam Blowing Agents market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Hydrocarbons

Hydrofluorocarbons

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Foam Blowing Agents market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Polyurethane

Polystyrene

Polyolefins

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Hydrocarbons

1.5.3 Hydrofluorocarbons

1.5.4 Hydrochlorofluorocarbons

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Polyurethane

1.6.3 Polystyrene

1.6.4 Polyolefins

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Foam Blowing Agents Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Foam Blowing Agents Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Foam Blowing Agents Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Foam Blowing Agents Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Foam Blowing Agents

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Foam Blowing Agents

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Foam Blowing Agents Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Zeon Corporation

4.1.1 Zeon Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Foam Blowing Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Zeon Corporation Foam Blowing Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Zeon Corporation Business Overview

4.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation

4.2.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Foam Blowing Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Foam Blowing Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation Business Overview

4.3 Honeywell International Inc.

4.3.1 Honeywell International Inc. Basic Information

4.3.2 Foam Blowing Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Honeywell International Inc. Foam Blowing Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Honeywell International Inc. Business Overview

4.4 Haltermann Gmbh

4.4.1 Haltermann Gmbh Basic Information

4.4.2 Foam Blowing Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Haltermann Gmbh Foam Blowing Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Haltermann Gmbh Business Overview

Continued…

