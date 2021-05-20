May 2021 Report on Global Coated Abrasive Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Coated Abrasive market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Coated Abrasive market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Coated Abrasive market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Coated Abrasive industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Coated Abrasive Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Coated Abrasive market covered in Chapter 4:

VSM Abrasives Corporation

TYROLIT group

sia Abrasives Industries AG

Schaffner Manufacturing Company

3M

Fujimi Incorporated

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

Fandeli International Corporation

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co.

Napoleon Abrasives S.p.a

Sungold Abrasives

DowDuPont

Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH

SAint-Gobain Abrasives

Robert Bosch GmbH

DEERFOS Co. Ltd.

Carborundum Universal Limited

Jason Incorporated

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Coated Abrasive market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Aluminum Oxide

Silicon Carbide

Zirconia Aluminum Oxide

Ceramic Aluminum Oxide

Garnet

Emery

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Coated Abrasive market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Metal Working

Wood Working

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductors

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Coated Abrasive Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Aluminum Oxide

1.5.3 Silicon Carbide

1.5.4 Zirconia Aluminum Oxide

1.5.5 Ceramic Aluminum Oxide

1.5.6 Garnet

1.5.7 Emery

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Coated Abrasive Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Metal Working

1.6.3 Wood Working

1.6.4 Automotive

1.6.5 Electronics & Semiconductors

1.6.6 Aerospace & Defense

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Coated Abrasive Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Coated Abrasive Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Coated Abrasive Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Coated Abrasive Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Coated Abrasive

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Coated Abrasive

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Coated Abrasive Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 VSM Abrasives Corporation

4.1.1 VSM Abrasives Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Coated Abrasive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 VSM Abrasives Corporation Coated Abrasive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 VSM Abrasives Corporation Business Overview

4.2 TYROLIT group

4.2.1 TYROLIT group Basic Information

4.2.2 Coated Abrasive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 TYROLIT group Coated Abrasive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 TYROLIT group Business Overview

4.3 sia Abrasives Industries AG

4.3.1 sia Abrasives Industries AG Basic Information

4.3.2 Coated Abrasive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 sia Abrasives Industries AG Coated Abrasive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 sia Abrasives Industries AG Business Overview

Continued…

