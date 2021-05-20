May 2021 Report on Global Coated Abrasive Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Coated Abrasive market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Coated Abrasive market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Coated Abrasive market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Coated Abrasive industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Coated Abrasive Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Coated Abrasive market covered in Chapter 4:
VSM Abrasives Corporation
TYROLIT group
sia Abrasives Industries AG
Schaffner Manufacturing Company
3M
Fujimi Incorporated
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation
Fandeli International Corporation
Asahi Diamond Industrial Co.
Napoleon Abrasives S.p.a
Sungold Abrasives
DowDuPont
Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH
SAint-Gobain Abrasives
Robert Bosch GmbH
DEERFOS Co. Ltd.
Carborundum Universal Limited
Jason Incorporated
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Coated Abrasive market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Aluminum Oxide
Silicon Carbide
Zirconia Aluminum Oxide
Ceramic Aluminum Oxide
Garnet
Emery
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Coated Abrasive market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Metal Working
Wood Working
Automotive
Electronics & Semiconductors
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Coated Abrasive Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Aluminum Oxide
1.5.3 Silicon Carbide
1.5.4 Zirconia Aluminum Oxide
1.5.5 Ceramic Aluminum Oxide
1.5.6 Garnet
1.5.7 Emery
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Coated Abrasive Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Metal Working
1.6.3 Wood Working
1.6.4 Automotive
1.6.5 Electronics & Semiconductors
1.6.6 Aerospace & Defense
1.6.7 Others
1.7 Coated Abrasive Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Coated Abrasive Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Coated Abrasive Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Coated Abrasive Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Coated Abrasive
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Coated Abrasive
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Coated Abrasive Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 VSM Abrasives Corporation
4.1.1 VSM Abrasives Corporation Basic Information
4.1.2 Coated Abrasive Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 VSM Abrasives Corporation Coated Abrasive Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 VSM Abrasives Corporation Business Overview
4.2 TYROLIT group
4.2.1 TYROLIT group Basic Information
4.2.2 Coated Abrasive Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 TYROLIT group Coated Abrasive Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 TYROLIT group Business Overview
4.3 sia Abrasives Industries AG
4.3.1 sia Abrasives Industries AG Basic Information
4.3.2 Coated Abrasive Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 sia Abrasives Industries AG Coated Abrasive Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 sia Abrasives Industries AG Business Overview
Continued…
