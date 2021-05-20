May 2021 Report on Global 3D Printing Plastic Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The 3D Printing Plastic market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global 3D Printing Plastic market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global 3D Printing Plastic market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global 3D Printing Plastic industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the 3D Printing Plastic Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global 3D Printing Plastic market covered in Chapter 4:

Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Oxford Performance Materials

Royal DSM N.V.

Crp Group

Golden Plastics

Materialise NV

Arkema S.A.

3D Systems Corporation

Envisiontec GmbH

Stratasys Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the 3D Printing Plastic market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Photopolymers

ABS

PLA

Polyamide/Nylon

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the 3D Printing Plastic market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Healthcare & Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Commercial Goods

Automotive

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Photopolymers

1.5.3 ABS

1.5.4 PLA

1.5.5 Polyamide/Nylon

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global 3D Printing Plastic Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Healthcare & Medical

1.6.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.6.4 Commercial Goods

1.6.5 Automotive

1.6.6 Others

1.7 3D Printing Plastic Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on 3D Printing Plastic Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of 3D Printing Plastic Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 3D Printing Plastic Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of 3D Printing Plastic

3.2.3 Labor Cost of 3D Printing Plastic

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of 3D Printing Plastic Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

4.1.1 Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems Basic Information

4.1.2 3D Printing Plastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems 3D Printing Plastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems Business Overview

4.2 Oxford Performance Materials

4.2.1 Oxford Performance Materials Basic Information

4.2.2 3D Printing Plastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Oxford Performance Materials 3D Printing Plastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Oxford Performance Materials Business Overview

4.3 Royal DSM N.V.

4.3.1 Royal DSM N.V. Basic Information

4.3.2 3D Printing Plastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Royal DSM N.V. 3D Printing Plastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Royal DSM N.V. Business Overview

4.4 Crp Group

4.4.1 Crp Group Basic Information

4.4.2 3D Printing Plastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

Continued…

