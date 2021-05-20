Oral Route Of Administration Segment Is Expected To Contribute Major Share In The Global Migraine Management Market 2018 to 2028

FACT.MR is highly equipped with professionals who put extra efforts in meeting the requirements of the clients. Since its inception, FACT.MR has been keeping a constant eye on the ongoing trends and events across diverse industries and regions. With space-age industrial tools, our analysts perform an extensive research (Both primary and secondary) to facilitate clients with up-to-date Migraine Management Market information. Client satisfaction is our top priority, hence we create reports strictly sticking to the requisites of the clients.

Migraine Management Market: Segmentation

The global migraine management market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on treatment, the global migraine management market is segmented as:

Acute Treatment(Abortive)

Preventive Treatment(prophylaxis)

Based on the route of administration, the global migraine management market is segmented as:

Oral

Injectable

Others.

Based on the distribution channel, the global migraine management market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies

Ecommerce

Others

Migraine Management Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global migraine management market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for migraine management owing to greater healthcare spending and increasing availability of migraine management drugs. The migraine management market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the higher focus of key market players in China and India. Europe is projected to hold a second large share in the global migraine management market throughout the forecast period.

Migraine Management Market: Key Players

The global market for migraine management is extremely fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global migraine management market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, AstraZeneca Plc., Allergan Plc., Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly & Co. Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Company (Johnson & Johnson), Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., Zosano Pharma Corporation, Eisai Co., Ltd., Inc, and Avanir Pharmaceuticals, among others.

