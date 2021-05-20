Traffic Jam Assist Systems Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

According to the World health organization, as a result of road traffic crashes, nearly 1.35 million people die per year globally. Besides, governments’ rising concern and initiatives to prevent road accidents are expected to further propel the market growth over the forecasted timeline. Crashes in road traffic cost most nations 3 % of their gross domestic product. In September 2020, ZF Friedrichshafen AG formed a partnership with Aeva Inc, a start-up from Silicon Valley, working on an essential sensor for self-driving vehicles. The ZF Friedrichshafen will use the technologies and expertise of Aeva in the manufacture of car optical sensors to mass-produce sensors that are sufficiently durable for roads outside of testing situations.

The latest study provides readers with a granular analysis of the major developmental elements of the global market, potential business avenues, and the overall market dynamics. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Traffic Jam Assist Systems industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Mercedes-Benz, Automotive Group., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, NVIDIA Corporation, AUDI AG, ŠKODA AUTO, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hyundai Mobis, Ford Motor Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, and Continental AG among other.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Traffic Jam Assist Systems Market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) Systems Market on the basis of component, level, method, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) ECUs Automotive Cameras LiDAR Ultrasonic Sensors RADAR

Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Level 2 Level 3

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lane Tracking System Vehicle Detection and Collision Avoidance System Auto Steering and Speed Control System Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



Key factors affecting the growth of the global Traffic Jam Assist Systems Market:

Geographical Overview:

The latest report broadly categorizes the global Traffic Jam Assist Systems Market into several geographical terrains, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The study is inclusive of essential information relevant to each region in this broad industry segment, along with the key drivers of the regional market growth.

The report further estimates the revenue accumulated by these regions over the forecast period.

Competitive Hierarchy:

The latest research report studies the major market players, their regional presence, industry share, and production facilities.

The report offers significant data pertaining to these market competitors’ company profiles, product types, and application outlook.

Moreover, the pricing models and gross margins of these industry majors have also been mentioned in the report.

