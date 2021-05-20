Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Top Companies, Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook, and Forecasts, 2020-2028

Unmanned ground vehicles play a vital role in efficiently carrying out agricultural operations and hence increased harvest. For instance, a fertilization-dispersion task may be carried out autonomously by a fueled autonomous tractor, an unmanned ground vehicle, and a similar concept can be applied to plating, as well. In August 2019, L3Harris Technologies launched an innovative medium-sized unmanned ground vehicle for security operations in space-constrained environments and urban areas. Small unmanned ground vehicles in the military sector aid in making combat zone safer for humans. These robotic systems have a robust ability to carry out various intense tasks, such as public safety, firefighting, and logistics operations associated with medications to patients in far-flung areas.

The latest study provides readers with a granular analysis of the major developmental elements of the global market, potential business avenues, and the overall market dynamics. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Unmanned Ground Vehicle industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Autonomous Solutions, ICOR Technology, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Cobham PLC, RE2 Inc., QinetiQ, BAE Systems, and Nexter System, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features. This also allows the reader to formulate strategic business and investment plans. The report on the Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market offers an insight into market development trends, regulatory framework, investment opportunities, and forecast.

Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned ground vehicle market on the basis of operation mode, mobility, system, size, application, and region:

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Autonomous Remotely Operated Tethered

Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Wheeled Tracked Legged Hybrid

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Payloads Navigation System Controller System Power System Others

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Large Medium Small

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Military Law Enforcement



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



