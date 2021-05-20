Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Detailed Industry Report Analysis 2020-2027| ExxonMobil Corp., Chesapeake Energy Corp., BP Plc and Others

Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market to witnessed good recovery in growth and projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2021-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights – outlining the key outcomes of the Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking key players strategies. In addition, the study helps with competition insights of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. some of the key players that are part of coverage are ExxonMobil Corp., Chesapeake Energy Corp., BP Plc, Range Resources Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SM Energy, ConocoPhillips Company, Swift Energy Company, Statoil ASA, Linn Energy LLC, Chevron Corp., Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Anadarko Petroleum Corp., Alkcon Corp..

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type:

Propane

Ethane

Isobutene

Others

On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented into:

Petrochemicals

Space Heating

Others

Research Methodology:

Years considered for the study are:

Historical year – 2016-2019

Disreputable year – 2020

Estimate period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

Primary Research:

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) industry including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing director, technology & innovation directors, founders and related key executives from various key companies and organizations in the Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) industry have been interviewed to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study.

Secondary Research:

In the Secondary research crucial information about the industries value chain, total pool of key players, and application areas. It also assisted in market segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, geographical markets and key developments from both market and technology-oriented perspectives.

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview 1.1 Research Scope 1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report 1.3 Market Segment by Type 1.3.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2021-2027) 1.3.2 Propane 1.3.3 Ethane 1.3.4 Isobutene 1.3.5 Others 1.4 Market Segment by Application 1.4.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Share by Application (2021-2027) 1.4.2 Petrochemicals 1.4.3 Space Heating 1.4.4 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis 2.1.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production Value 2016-2027 2.1.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production 2016-2027 2.1.3 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Capacity 2016-2027 2.1.4 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Marketing Pricing and Trends 2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2021-2027 2.2.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Size CAGR of Key Regions 2.2.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Share of Key Regions 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers 3 Market Share by Manufacturers 3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers 3.1.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Capacity by Manufacturers 3.1.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production by Manufacturers 3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers 3.2.1 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2020) 3.2.2 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2020) 3.2.3 Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 3.3 Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Key Manufacturers Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served 3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market 3.6 Key Manufacturers Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Product Offered 3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size.....

Continued…..

Key Questions Answered by Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Report

What was the Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market was the market leader in 2020? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

