Indonesia mHealth Market 2021 Best Workable Strategy That Will Help to Boost your Revenue Till 2027 | Halodoc,Farmasi-id,Sehatq,Good Doctor ,Klikdokter.Com, Alodokter, Hellosehat, Dokteronline, Siloam Hospitals Group

The Indonesia mHealth market is expected to reach US$ 677,971.03 million by 2027 from US$ 35,331.61 million in 2019; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 44.5% from 2020 to 2027.

mHealth (mobile health) is a commonly used term for the use of mobile phones and other wireless technology in medical care. The term is majorly used in reference to using mobile communication devices—such as tablets, computers, mobile phones, and other personal digital assistants (PDAs)—and wearable devices—such as smart watches—for health services, information, and data collection.

According to The Business Market Insights Indonesia MHealth Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to increasing use of smartphones and development of various mobile platforms, and introduction of mAgeing program by WHO. Limited accessibility of mHealth platforms and rising data security concerns, and policies and regulations for mHealth are restraining the growth of the market.

Some of the companies competing in the Indonesia MHealth Market are

Halodoc,Farmasi-id,Sehatq,Good Doctor,Klikdokter.Com,Alodokter,Hellosehat,Dokteronline,Siloam Hospitals Group,Awal Bros,Skata,Smarter Health Pte Ltd,Doktersehat.Com

Indonesia mHealth Market –

By Services

Remote Monitoring Services

Treatment Services

Diagnosis Services

Health Support Services

Fitness & Wellness Services

Others

By Devices

Insulin Pump

BP Monitor

Glucose Monitor

Personal Pulse Oximeters

Others

By End User

Mobile Operators

Devices Vendors

Health Providers

Other

