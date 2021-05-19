May 2021 Report on Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Evonik Industries AG
DSM
Ascend
Huafeng Group
Asahi Kasei
Solvay S.A.
Lanxess
Invista
JiangSu Huayang Nylon Co.,LTD
Daikin industries, Ltd.
BASF SE
Toray
Shenma Group
E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company
By Type:
Polyketone
PPS
PPA
Glass Filed PEKK
Carbon Filed PEKK
Others
By Application:
Transportation
Electrical and Electronics
Medical
Industrial
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Market Overview
1.1 Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Polyketone
1.2.2 PPS
1.2.3 PPA
1.2.4 Glass Filed PEKK
1.2.5 Carbon Filed PEKK
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Transportation
1.3.2 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Engineering Plastics and High Performance Plastics Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
..…continued.
