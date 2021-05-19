May 2021 Report on Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Propylene Glycol (PG), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Propylene Glycol (PG) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

SKC

Tongling Jintai Chemical

ADEKA

DuPont (Tate ＆ Lyle )

Shandong Depu Chemical

BASF

Shell

Lyondell Basell Industries

Oelon

ADM

Dow

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical

Repsol

Sumitomo Chemical

Daze Group

Huntsman

Asahi

CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals

Polioles

Hi-tech Spring Chemical

By Type:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Application:

UPR

PPG

Pharmaceuticals and Food

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report.

Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Market Overview

1.1 Propylene Glycol (PG) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Industrial Grade

1.2.2 Food Grade

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 UPR

1.3.2 PPG

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals and Food

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Propylene Glycol (PG) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Propylene Glycol (PG) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Propylene Glycol (PG) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

..…continued.

