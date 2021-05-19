May 2021 Report on Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Adhesive Tapes, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Adhesive Tapes industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Henkel

Surface Shields

Saint-Gobain

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

CSHyde

Advance Tapes International

Adhesives Research

Avery Dennison

3M

Bostik

NADCO Tapes & Labels, Inc.

NICHIBAN CO., LTD

Intertape Polymer Group

DIC Corporation

Scapa Group Plc

Evans Adhesive

Vibac Group S.p.a

Lintec Corporation

STC Tapes

Tape-Rite

H.B.Fuller

Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG

CMS Group of Companies

Dow Corning

Kruse Adhesive Tape

CCT Tapes

K.L. & Ling

Nitto Denko

Tesa

By Type:

Single-sided Adhesive Tape

Double-sided Adhesive Tape.

Others

By Application:

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Paper & Printing

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Market Overview

1.1 Adhesive Tapes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Single-sided Adhesive Tape

1.2.2 Double-sided Adhesive Tape.

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Healthcare

1.3.2 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Building & Construction

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Paper & Printing

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Adhesive Tapes Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Adhesive Tapes (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Adhesive Tapes (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Adhesive Tapes (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

…continued

