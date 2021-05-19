May 2021 Report on Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Adhesive Tapes, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Adhesive Tapes industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Henkel
Surface Shields
Saint-Gobain
Royal Adhesives & Sealants
CSHyde
Advance Tapes International
Adhesives Research
Avery Dennison
3M
Bostik
NADCO Tapes & Labels, Inc.
NICHIBAN CO., LTD
Intertape Polymer Group
DIC Corporation
Scapa Group Plc
Evans Adhesive
Vibac Group S.p.a
Lintec Corporation
STC Tapes
Tape-Rite
H.B.Fuller
Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG
CMS Group of Companies
Dow Corning
Kruse Adhesive Tape
CCT Tapes
K.L. & Ling
Nitto Denko
Tesa
By Type:
Single-sided Adhesive Tape
Double-sided Adhesive Tape.
Others
By Application:
Healthcare
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Building & Construction
Consumer Goods
Paper & Printing
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Market Overview
1.1 Adhesive Tapes Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Single-sided Adhesive Tape
1.2.2 Double-sided Adhesive Tape.
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Healthcare
1.3.2 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Building & Construction
1.3.5 Consumer Goods
1.3.6 Paper & Printing
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Adhesive Tapes Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Adhesive Tapes (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Adhesive Tapes (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Adhesive Tapes (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
…continued
