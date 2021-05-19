Will North America Provide Momentum To Dwindling Electric Tractors Market Sales ?

Vehicle manufacturers are making great strides in electric drive technology, also governments across the globe have set a target for phasing out fossil fuel-based vehicles. This revolution is gaining traction in the agriculture sector too, various manufacturers have recently introduced electric tractor in order to support electrification.

Prominent manufacturers of electric tractors Market are planning to introduce electric-powered tractors owing to their lower maintenance and service costs. For instance, Deere & Company has recently introduced the electric tractors in order to assist the farmers across the globe.

Global Electric Tractors Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global electric tractors market is projected to be dominated by North America owing to the rising demand for compact tractors in the U.S. Europe in the global electric tractors market is expected to grow at significant rate over the near future supported by shifting preference towards electrification of the vehicles.

Europe is expected to be followed by Asia-Pacific in the global electric tractors market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific, spearheaded by India, is expected to grow at significant rate in the global electric tractors market over the near future.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to hold small shares in the global electric tractors market, however, the sale of electric tractors is expected to grow at significant pace over the studied period.

Global Electric Tractors Market: Participants

Examples of some of the key players involved in the global electric tractors market include Deere & Company, AGCO GmbH, The Escorts Group, SOLECTRAC, Multi Tool Trac BV, and MTZ Equipment Ltd., among others.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support

