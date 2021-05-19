Automotive Bushing Market Gaining Momentum With Growing Automotive Industry By 2028

Automotive Bushing Market: Dynamics:

In the growing automotive industry, vehicle manufacturers have to meet the set NVH standards in vehicles. Owing to this, the demand for automotive bushings Market is expected to increase at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Furthermore, new vehicles are coming into the market with more advanced technologies and increased levels of comfort. Additionally, a premium vehicle normally requires more number of automotive bushings to make the ride more efficient and smooth.

Automotive Bushing Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have a significant share in the automotive bushing market, owing to increasing automotive sales and production in the region.

China is projected to be the most attractive automotive market in the region, and is expected to majorly contribute towards the growth of the automotive bushing market in the region.

For the production of polyurethane, which is the raw material of automotive bushings, the adoption of renewable resources is increasing in the North American region, which is expected to push the automotive bushing market.

Furthermore, in Europe, stringent regulations regarding vehicle NVH standards, and the growing automotive industry in the region are expected to drive the growth of the automotive bushing market over the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also expected to show promising growth in the automotive bushing market over the forecast period.

Automotive Bushing Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global automotive bushing market are:

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

MAHLE GmbH

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

DuPont

BOGE Rubber & Plastics

Vibracoustic GmbH

Federal-Mogul LLC

Paulstra SNC

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

