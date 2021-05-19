May 2021 Report on Global Precision Agriculture Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Precision Agriculture is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Precision Agriculture, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Precision Agriculture industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Trimble Inc.
Bayer CropScience AG
AGCO Corporation
AgJunction Inc.
Ag Leader Technology
Teejet Technologies
Deere & Company
Iteris, Inc.
CropMetrics
Farmers Edge, Inc.
By Type:
Hardware
Software
Services
By Application:
Yield Monitoring
Field Mapping
Crop Scouting
Weather Tracking & Forecasting
Irrigation Management
Inventory Management
Farm Labor Management
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Precision Agriculture Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Hardware
1.2.2 Software
1.2.3 Services
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Yield Monitoring
1.3.2 Field Mapping
1.3.3 Crop Scouting
1.3.4 Weather Tracking & Forecasting
1.3.5 Irrigation Management
1.3.6 Inventory Management
1.3.7 Farm Labor Management
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Precision Agriculture Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Precision Agriculture Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Precision Agriculture Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Precision Agriculture Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Precision Agriculture Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Precision Agriculture (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Precision Agriculture Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Precision Agriculture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Precision Agriculture (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Precision Agriculture Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Precision Agriculture Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Precision Agriculture (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Precision Agriculture Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Precision Agriculture Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Precision Agriculture Market Analysis
3.1 United States Precision Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Precision Agriculture Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Precision Agriculture Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Precision Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Precision Agriculture Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Precision Agriculture Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Precision Agriculture Market Analysis
5.1 China Precision Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Precision Agriculture Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Precision Agriculture Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Precision Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Precision Agriculture Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Precision Agriculture Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Precision Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Precision Agriculture Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Precision Agriculture Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Precision Agriculture Market Analysis
8.1 India Precision Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Precision Agriculture Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Precision Agriculture Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Precision Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Precision Agriculture Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Precision Agriculture Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Precision Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type
….continued
