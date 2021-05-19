May 2021 Report on Global Precision Agriculture Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Global market for Precision Agriculture is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly in the next 8 years, and will reach USD million in 2027, from USD million in 2020.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rheumatoid-arthritis-diagnosis-tests-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-05-03

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Precision Agriculture, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-isopropyl-alcohol-solutions-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2021-05-04

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Precision Agriculture industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Trimble Inc.

Bayer CropScience AG

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction Inc.

Ag Leader Technology

Teejet Technologies

Deere & Company

Iteris, Inc.

CropMetrics

Farmers Edge, Inc.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-club-soda-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-05-05

By Type:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application:

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-private-contract-security-service-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-05-05

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Precision Agriculture Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hardware

1.2.2 Software

1.2.3 Services

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Yield Monitoring

1.3.2 Field Mapping

1.3.3 Crop Scouting

1.3.4 Weather Tracking & Forecasting

1.3.5 Irrigation Management

1.3.6 Inventory Management

1.3.7 Farm Labor Management

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Precision Agriculture Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Precision Agriculture Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Precision Agriculture Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Precision Agriculture Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Precision Agriculture Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Precision Agriculture (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Precision Agriculture Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Precision Agriculture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Precision Agriculture (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Precision Agriculture Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Precision Agriculture Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Precision Agriculture (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Precision Agriculture Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Precision Agriculture Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Precision Agriculture Market Analysis

3.1 United States Precision Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Precision Agriculture Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Precision Agriculture Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Precision Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Precision Agriculture Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Precision Agriculture Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-safety-and-tactical-eyewear-marketsize-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-05-08

5 China Precision Agriculture Market Analysis

5.1 China Precision Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Precision Agriculture Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Precision Agriculture Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Precision Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Precision Agriculture Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Precision Agriculture Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Precision Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Precision Agriculture Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Precision Agriculture Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-global-china-viral-vector-plasmid-dna-manufacturing-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-05-09

8 India Precision Agriculture Market Analysis

8.1 India Precision Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Precision Agriculture Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Precision Agriculture Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Precision Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Precision Agriculture Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Precision Agriculture Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Precision Agriculture Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Precision Agriculture Consumption Volume by Type

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105