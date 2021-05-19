May 2021 Report on Global Coal Tar Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Coal Tar industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Baoshun

DEZA, a. s.

Baowu Steel Group

OCI

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Koppers

Ansteel

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sunlight Coking

Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing

Industrial Química del Nalón, S.A.

Jiangxi Black Cat

JFE Chemical

Himadri Chemicals & Industries

Shanxi Coal and Chemical

BilbaínadeAlquitranes, SA

Rain Industries Limited

POSCO

By Type:

High Temperature Coal Tar

Medium Temperature Coal Tar

Low Temperature Coal Tar

By Application:

Carbon Black

Pitch

Wash Oil

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Coal Tar Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 High Temperature Coal Tar

1.2.2 Medium Temperature Coal Tar

1.2.3 Low Temperature Coal Tar

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Carbon Black

1.3.2 Pitch

1.3.3 Wash Oil

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Coal Tar Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Coal Tar Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Coal Tar Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Coal Tar Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Coal Tar Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Coal Tar (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Coal Tar Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Coal Tar Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Coal Tar (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Coal Tar Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Coal Tar Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Coal Tar (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Coal Tar Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Coal Tar Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Coal Tar Market Analysis

3.1 United States Coal Tar Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Coal Tar Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Coal Tar Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Coal Tar Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Coal Tar Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Coal Tar Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Coal Tar Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Coal Tar Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Coal Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Coal Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Coal Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Coal Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Coal Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Coal Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Coal Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Coal Tar Market Analysis

5.1 China Coal Tar Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Coal Tar Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Coal Tar Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Coal Tar Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Coal Tar Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Coal Tar Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Coal Tar Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Coal Tar Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Coal Tar Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Coal Tar Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Coal Tar Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Coal Tar Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Coal Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Coal Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Coal Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Coal Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Coal Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Coal Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Coal Tar Market Analysis

8.1 India Coal Tar Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Coal Tar Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Coal Tar Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Coal Tar Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Coal Tar Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Coal Tar Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Coal Tar Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Coal Tar Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Coal Tar Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Coal Tar Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Coal Tar Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Coal Tar Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Coal Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Coal Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Coal Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Coal Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

…continued

