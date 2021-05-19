Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast

Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market to reach USD 27.97 billion by 2025. Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market valued approximately USD 5.02 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.03% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are technological progressions in the cloud and big data analytics to manage, design, and improve end-to-end consumer experience process, growing espousal of customer experience management solutions to minimize the customer churn rate across the globe, and escalating requirements for the personalized experience by customers across different industries.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10012791

Customer Experience Management (or CEM) is defined as the practice of designing and reacting to customer communications to meet and/or exceed customer expectations and, thus, raise customer satisfaction, advocacy, and loyalty.

The regional analysis of Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Analytical Tools:

*Text Analytics

*Enterprise Feedback Management (EFM) Software

*Speech Analytics

*Web Analytics

*Other Analytics

By Touch Point Type:

*Social Media

*Call Centers

*Mobile

*Stores

*Web Services

*Email

*Others

By Deployment:

*On-Premise

*Cloud

By Vertical:

*Retail

*Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

*Energy & Utilities

*Healthcare

*Manufacturing

*IT & Telecom

*Consumer Goods

*Others

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10012791

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include CA Technologies, IBM Corporation, Clarabridge, Oracle Corporation, Medallia, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Avaya, Inc., Nokia Networks, Chime Technologies Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

ABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market by Analytical Tool

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Text Analytics

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Enterprise Feedback Management (EFM) Software

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Speech Analytics

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Web Analytics

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. Other Analytics

5.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market by Touch Point Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Social Media

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Call Centers

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Mobile

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. Stores

6.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.5. Web Services

6.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.6. Email

6.3.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.7. Others

6.3.7.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.7.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market by Deployment

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

7.3. Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.3.1. On-Premise

7.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. Cloud

7.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

————————–Upcoming Research——————-

Facial Recognition Market

Integration Platform as a Service Market

Physical Security Market

Threat Intelligence Market

Unified Communication Market

Warehouse Management System Market

A2P SMS Market

Cloud-based VDI Market

Flow Computer Market

Key Management Market

Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market

Managed Security Services Market

Taxi Dispatch Software Market

Machine Learning Market

Server Market

System Integration Market

Application Platform Market

Integrated Systems Market

Legal Process Outsourcing Market

Medical Scheduling Software Market

Online event ticketing Market

Internet of things (IOT) retail Market

Digital insurance platform Market

Enterprise Content Collaboration Market

Media gateway Market

Telecommunication Market

Wireless Infrastructure Market

Content Recommendation Engine Market

Smart City Market

Perimeter Security Market

Virtual Reality Market

Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market

Data Center UPS Market

Cloud Computing Market

Cloud Security Market

Cloud Migration Services Market

Augmented Reality (AR) Market

Cloud Service Brokerage Market

Data Center Power Market

Data Encryption Market

Data Loss Prevention Market

Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market

Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market