Home ICT-Telecom Modular Data Centers Market In-Depth Study on Size, Cost Structure, Prominent Players and Applications

The Home ICT-Telecom Modular Data Centers Market in North America is anticipated to grow significantly owing to the presence of several key players in the region, along with the increasing need of the organizations in the nation to run on a strong ICT infrastructure.

The Home ICT-Telecom Modular Data Centers Market is majorly affected by the recently hit global pandemic, COVID-19, which has devastated several businesses worldwide. Although, the ICT industry has observed a significant rise in the utilization of cloud applications, yet several manufacturing organizations in the ICT industry are facing significant issues, especially in places where the ICT infrastructure is not that satisfactory.

A modular data center system is a portable method of deploying data center capacity. A modular data center can be placed anywhere data capacity is needed.Modular data center systems consist of purpose-engineered modules and components to offer scalable data center capacity with multiple power and cooling options. Modules can be shipped to be added, integrated or retrofitted into an existing data center or combined into a system of modules. Modular data centers typically consist of standardized components.Modular data centers are often marketed as converged infrastructure, promoting economies of scale and efficient energy usage, including considerations regarding the external environment.

The report offers detailed coverage of Modular Data Centers industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Modular Data Centers by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Modular Data Centers market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Modular Data Centers according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

*Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

*Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

*North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

*Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

*South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key Companies

*Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

*International Business Machines Corporation

*Eaton Corporation PLC

*Bladeroom

*Cannon Technologies Ltd.

*Commscope Holding Company, Inc.

*Dell Inc.

*Flexenclosure AB

*Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

*Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg

*Schneider Electric SE

*Vertiv Co.

*Baselayer Technology, LLC

*Cisco

*Aceco TI

*Active Power

*Datapod

*ZTE

Market by Type

*380V/50Hz

*480V/60Hz

*Others

Market by Application

*Finance

*Government and Defense

*Telecom

*Education

