May 2021 Report On Global OEM Coatings Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of OEM Coatings, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the OEM Coatings industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Nippon Paints Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kansai Paints Co., Ltd. (Japan)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)

3M Company (U.S.)

The Valspar Corporation (U.S.)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (U.S.)

Jotun (Norway)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

By Type:

Powder Coatings

Water-borne Coatings

Solvent-borne Coatings

Radiation Curable Coatings

By Application:

Transportation Vehicles

Consumer Products

Heavy Equipment & Machinery

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 OEM Coatings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Powder Coatings

1.2.2 Water-borne Coatings

1.2.3 Solvent-borne Coatings

1.2.4 Radiation Curable Coatings

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Transportation Vehicles

1.3.2 Consumer Products

1.3.3 Heavy Equipment & Machinery

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global OEM Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global OEM Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global OEM Coatings Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global OEM Coatings Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global OEM Coatings Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global OEM Coatings (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global OEM Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global OEM Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global OEM Coatings (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global OEM Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global OEM Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global OEM Coatings (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global OEM Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global OEM Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States OEM Coatings Market Analysis

3.1 United States OEM Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States OEM Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States OEM Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe OEM Coatings Market Analysis

4.1 Europe OEM Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe OEM Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe OEM Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe OEM Coatings Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China OEM Coatings Market Analysis

5.1 China OEM Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China OEM Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China OEM Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan OEM Coatings Market Analysis

6.1 Japan OEM Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan OEM Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan OEM Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia OEM Coatings Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia OEM Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia OEM Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia OEM Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia OEM Coatings Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India OEM Coatings Market Analysis

8.1 India OEM Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India OEM Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India OEM Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil OEM Coatings Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil OEM Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil OEM Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil OEM Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries OEM Coatings Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries OEM Coatings Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries OEM Coatings Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries OEM Coatings Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries OEM Coatings Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain OEM Coatings Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.) OEM Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.) OEM Coatings Sales by Region

11.2 Nippon Paints Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Nippon Paints Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan) OEM Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Nippon Paints Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan) OEM Coatings Sales by Region

11.3 Kansai Paints Co., Ltd. (Japan)

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Kansai Paints Co., Ltd. (Japan) OEM Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Kansai Paints Co., Ltd. (Japan) OEM Coatings Sales by Region

11.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.) OEM Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.) OEM Coatings Sales by Region

11.5 3M Company (U.S.)

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 3M Company (U.S.) OEM Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 3M Company (U.S.) OEM Coatings Sales by Region

11.6 The Valspar Corporation (U.S.)

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 The Valspar Corporation (U.S.) OEM Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 The Valspar Corporation (U.S.) OEM Coatings Sales by Region

11.7 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (U.S.)

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (U.S.) OEM Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (U.S.) OEM Coatings Sales by Region

11.8 Jotun (Norway)

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Jotun (Norway) OEM Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Jotun (Norway) OEM Coatings Sales by Region

11.9 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) OEM Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) OEM Coatings Sales by Region

11.10 BASF SE (Germany)

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 BASF SE (Germany) OEM Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 BASF SE (Germany) OEM Coatings Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

..continued

