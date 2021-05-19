May 2021 Report on Global Furfural Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Furfural, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Furfural industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Hongye Holding

TransFurans Chemicals

Teiling

Central Romana

Lenzing Group

KRBL

Illovo Sugar

LENZING

GoodRich Sugar

hebeichem

Tanin Sevnica

Nutrafur

Silvateam

Linzi Organic Chemical

Penn A Kem

Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical

TCI Chemicals

Zibo Huaao Chemical

Harborchem

Furnova

China Furfural

By Type:

Corn cob

Rice husk

Bagasse

Others

By Application:

Furfuryl Alcohol

Solvents

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Furfural Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Epoxy Resin

1.2.2 Polyester Resin

1.2.3 Vinyl Ester Resin

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Municipalities and Utilities

1.3.2 Potable Water Infrastructure

1.3.3 Sewage Water Infrastructure

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Furfural Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Furfural Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Furfural Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Furfural Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Furfural Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Furfural (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Furfural Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Furfural Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Furfural (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Furfural Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Furfural Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Furfural (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Furfural Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Furfural Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Furfural Market Analysis

3.1 United States Furfural Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Furfural Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Furfural Consumption Structure by Application…….….continued

