AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size to be Worth USD 4,720.6 Million Growing at 31.3% CAGR till 2028; Industry Revenue, Statistics, Forecast by Emergen Research

The market is gaining rapid popularity due to its benefits, such as the improvement in the efficiency of pathologists, radiologists, and other image-based diagnosticians. Artificial intelligence also boosts the volume of diagnostic imaging procedures in the diagnostic department and hospital. AI-enabled medical imaging solutions are expected to achieve growth as there is a development in the capability to detect cancer at an early age as well as track the growth of the tumor. In November 2020, Claritas HealthTech partnered with Google Cloud Health API to launch tRAD. The technology is a new AI-powered telehealth-radiology platform and will enable online access for patients to review their clinical reports, radiology images and communicate with their physicians on a single platform.

The latest study provides readers with a granular analysis of the major developmental elements of the global market, potential business avenues, and the overall market dynamics. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

Arterys Inc., Blackford Analysis Limited, Aidoc, Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd., EnvoyAI, ContextVision AB, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, iCAD, Inc., and Nuance Communications, Inc., among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Subscription Software License Perpetual Software License Fee-Per Case Software License Hardware

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Image Acquisition Image Analysis Reporting and Communication Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment Detection Triage Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support Equipment Maintenance

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) General Imaging Specialty Imaging Oncology Neurology Orthopedics Cardiology Respiratory Others Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) On-Premise Solutions Cloud- and Web-Based Solutions Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Magnetic Resonance (MR) X-Ray Imaging Systems Computed Tomography (CT) Ultrasound Mammography Multimodality Imaging Systems Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



