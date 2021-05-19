US Pin and Sleeve Device Market Growth Analysis Till 2027 | Expert Research Guide: Emerging Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Top to Bottom Analysis Till 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “US Pin and Sleeve Device Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the US Pin and Sleeve Device market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The US pin and sleeve device market was valued at US$ 14.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 27.9 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The pin-and-sleeve devices are the preferred choice of the end consumers for secure and high-quality electrical connections in high-abuse environments, well-suited for power equipment including compressor, motor gen-sets, portable tools, conveyors, and lighting. These devices appropriately match the high-current power sources to the accurate equipment, integrating fused and switched interlock in corrosive or wet environments.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US Pin and Sleeve Device market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the US Pin and Sleeve Device market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

ABB Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric

Walther Electric Corporation

Hubbell Inc.

Legrand SA

Meltric Corporation

Mennekes

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

US PIN & SLEEVE DEVICE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Receptacle

Connector

Inlet

Plug

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The research on the US Pin and Sleeve Device market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the US Pin and Sleeve Device market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the US Pin and Sleeve Device market.

